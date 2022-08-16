ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mrs Brown’s Boys actor reveals strict way father Brendan O’Carroll keeps cast of family members in line

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFmVv_0hIjZZLz00

Mrs Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll has revealed that being related to the lead star doesn’t ensure job safety on the sitcom.

The actor is the daughter of Brendan O’Carroll, who created the sitcom and plays the main character, Agnes Brown.

Fiona plays Maria Brown in the series, which returns for new episodes each Christmas.

Despite appearing in the sitcom since it started in 2011, Fiona has shared the way that her father kept everyone in line.

“Dad has always made it very clear that we’re replaceable,” she told Sunday Times . “He’s a very shrewd businessman and wants 110 per cent from us and won’t tolerate less.”

She continued: “He knows that people think we’re only there because of him, so he tells us that we need to work even harder.”

In December 2021, Fiona announced she had split from husband and co-star Martin Delany.

She said that she “still has a lot of love” for Delany, who played Mrs Brown’s youngest son, Trevor, in the series,

However, Fiona added that the pair, who have four children together, “wanted different things” having first met when they were 16.

“I only want the best for him and I think he feels the same way about me,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoUAB_0hIjZZLz00

Meanwhile, Brendan has been married to Jennifer Gibney, who plays Cathy Brown in the show, since 2006.

In 2016, Mrs Brown’s Boys , which was once labelled “the worst sitcom ever made ”, was voted the best British sitcom in a Radio Times poll.

The sitcom is reportedly returning for its first full series since 2013.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'

A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Father vows to uncover ‘whole truth’ over daughter’s death at water park

The distraught father of a girl who died after going missing at a water park has spoken of his “fight for the truth” on what would have been her 12th birthday.Kyra Hill had dreams of playing football for Manchester United women’s team before the tragedy at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6.Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital, where she died.On Thursday, Kyra’s father Leonard Hill said the family are “going through every parent’s worst nightmare”.He said: “I will not stop until we uncover the whole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Awful’ Ryan Reynolds film from 2013 finally gets sequel – despite getting just 12 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

A poorly received film from nearly a decade ago starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges is set to get a sequel.Released in 2013, RIPD saw Reynolds and Bridges play two deceased police detectives tasked with hunting down wayward ghosts in the afterlife.The film (the title of which was an acronym for “Rest In Peace Department”) was considered a box office flop when it first came out.Reviews were generally damning, with RIPD earning a score of just 12 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Viewers also condemned the film on social media, with some branding it “awful” and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fiona O'carroll
Person
Jennifer Gibney
The Independent

Will Smith’s ex-wife hopes actor will receive ‘forgiveness’ after Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, has come out “in support” of the actor after the infamous Oscars slap earlier this year.Smith struck presenter Chris Rock across the face at this year’s ceremony after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.Zampino – whom Smith was married to from 1992 to 1995 and shares son Trey Smith with – told The Daily Mail: “I hope people allow [Will] to be human,” said Zampino. “I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms.”“You cannot heal without forgiveness,” she...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Game of Thrones fans back wedding guest who bailed on ceremony spoken in show’s language

A woman has admitted she doesn’t want to attend her friend’s Game of Thrones-themed wedding because it will mainly be spoken in the show’s High Valyrian language, and fans of the series can sympathise with her decision.Reddit user u/Fluffy_Strain6713 posted to the popular forum r/AmITheA**hole on Thursday about her dilemma. “My friend ‘Lexa’ is getting married soon. She and her husband are extreme Game of Thrones fans (they’ve watched the show 5+ times, their house is decked out with Game of Thrones themed decorations/accessories, etc),” the post began. “Because of their shared love of Game of Thrones, Lexa and...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Beast: Idris Elba says daughter didn’t speak to him for weeks after not landing role in his film

Idris Elba said his daughter ignored him for weeks after not landing a part in his latest film, Beast.The new thriller stars the British actor as a recently widowed father who travels to a South African wildlife reserve with his two daughters. What’s supposed to be a healing retreat turns into a fight for survival when a bloodthirsty lion begins stalking them.Last week on an episode of iHeart Radio’s The Breakfast Club, Elba revealed that his 20-year-old daughter, Isan, didn’t speak to him “for about three weeks” after she lost out on the role to play his daughter in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Actor#Sunday Times#British#Radio Times#Reporte
The Independent

Jessie J reveals how grief over losing her baby ‘overwhelms’ her, nine months after suffering miscarriage

Jessie J has spoken out about how she’s been “grieving the loss” of her baby, after suffering a miscarriage last November.On Instagram on Friday, the 34-year-old singer shared two images of herself, one from when she was 16 and one that appeared to be taken recently. In the caption, she went on to share an emotional message about how it has not been “easy” for her to have a baby, following her misarriage last year.“When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30,” she wrote. “1st thing on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding: Ambulance seen leaving Georgia home hours before festivities

An ambulance has been seen leaving Ben Affleck’s Georgia property on Friday, just hours before his three-day wedding celebration with Jennifer Lopez. The couple were then spotted outside a Savannah hospital, after the emergency vehicle left Affleck’s estate with his car following behind. It was reported that Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after she fell off a dock and cut her leg at her son’s Riceboro home. A source told the Daily Mail that the actor found his mother and called emergency services. The injury was “not serious” and his mother...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Barry star Anthony Carrigan says alopecia has made him a better actor

Barry actor Anthony Carrigan said his alopecia has improved his acting capabilities.The 39-year-old actor stars as NoHo Hank in HBO’s Bill Hader-led hitman comedy.Recently speaking to Page Six, Carrigan shared that he started losing a majority of his hair in his twenties. And eventually, he had to wear a hairpiece and false eyelashes for his role in the 2009 one-season series, The Forgotten.Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that occurs when the immune system attacks hair follicles, causing sudden hair loss. He recalled afterwards being told by a “number of people” that he would no longer be able to book...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother sparks debate after surprising family with secret baby

A mother has sparked a debate after revealing that she surprised her family with a secret baby and detailed how she kept her pregnancy a secret.In a recent video posted to TikTok, Victoria, @canadiangirl_2, could be seen walking up the porch of her family’s home, as the text reads: “When you keep your pregnancy a secret and show up with a baby.”As she walked into the house, while holding her baby in a carrier, she said “surprise” to one of her family members. In response, the relative said: “You’re kidding?”Victoria proceeded to walk into the house and said “surprise”...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy