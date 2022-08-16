Read full article on original website
Semien, Lowe homer; Arihara shines as Rangers beat Twins 7-0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered, Kohei Arihara pitched a career-high six innings and combined with Taylor Hearn for the shutout, and the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 7-0 on Sunday. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan held Texas hitless for the first three innings before Semien led off the fourth with his 19th home run of the season. Semien drove in three runs as the Rangers won for the third time in four games. Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest current streak in the majors. Arihara (1-1) was impressive in just his second major league start of the season. The right-hander from Japan spent most of the season at Triple-A Round Rock. He gave up four hits and pitched into the seventh inning.
Underrated Rookies: Jalen Williams Could Surprise in Year One
Although he was the third player taken by the Thunder on draft night, Jalen Williams could be one of the top rookies in the NBA next season.
UCLA Prospects In Games This Weekend -- Week Zero
***Game of the Week:*** Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic vs. San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic. Mater Dei Catholic has one UCLA commit in linebacker Tre Edwards and another UCLA target in receiver Jeremiah McClure and they open their season against Cathedral Catholic, in a matchup of two state champions from last fall. Cathedral features San Diego State commit Marcus Ratcliffe and linebacker Victory Johnson plus 2024 quarterback Jack Stevens.
