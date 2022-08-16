MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered, Kohei Arihara pitched a career-high six innings and combined with Taylor Hearn for the shutout, and the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 7-0 on Sunday. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan held Texas hitless for the first three innings before Semien led off the fourth with his 19th home run of the season. Semien drove in three runs as the Rangers won for the third time in four games. Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest current streak in the majors. Arihara (1-1) was impressive in just his second major league start of the season. The right-hander from Japan spent most of the season at Triple-A Round Rock. He gave up four hits and pitched into the seventh inning.

