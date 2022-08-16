Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming NIL Marketplace Now Live
LARAMIE, Wyo. (UW PRESS RELEASE) - Wyoming Athletics announced Wednesday the launch of the Official NIL Marketplace of Wyoming powered by Opendorse. UW is one of the first licensed school marketplaces in college sports. Wyoming’s platform provides a single marketplace to send supporters to access student-athletes and offer compliant opportunities....
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Do Gooder: Renee Lumaye
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do Gooder award. This week’s recipient is Renee Lumaye. Renee is a 26 year veteran of transportation in Laramie County School District 1...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
West Nile Virus found in Laramie County mosquitoes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne has detected the first pools, or group, of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), this year in Laramie County. The test was confirmed by the Wyoming State Veterinary Lab. The infected mosquitoes were collected from traps near the Sun...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
LCSD1 announces policy for free and reduced lunch
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laramie County School District 1 announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program. The Nutrition Services Central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
