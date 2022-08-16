Read full article on original website
Related
Hoover Dam, a Feat of Engineering—Lake Mead Reaching Dead Pool Catastrophic
If Lake Mead reached dead pool it could be a catastrophe. Newsweek spoke to an expert about why the reservoir's history and why it was constructed.
Careless Tourists Are Loving Lake Tahoe to Death
Guess how many pounds of trash volunteers hauled from Lake Tahoe during a recent scuba cleanup? 25,000 pounds. Yes, that’s thousands of pounds of trash, thrown into the lake by visitors who flock there for the clarity of its crystal-clear water. That’s a bit of cognitive dissonance, to say the least. Jeff Cowen, the public information officer for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, is tasked with both preserving the lake’s irreplaceable environment and getting the word out about sustainable practices. Including picking up after ourselves.
aarp.org
A Small-Town Retirement Dream
The Scenario: A retirement home away from the city. Check out the choices the Louis-Maries' had. 1. Grass Valley, California - Postcard Perfect, for a Price ($469,000) Grass Valley looks like a Victorian movie set tucked in the hills, with art galleries, wineries and a farmers market. Near a vast parkland the couple found a 1,349-square-foot, three-bedroom Craftsman home on the outskirts of town.
Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat
Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead amid drought, National Park Service says
Another set of human remains was found at Lake Mead Monday as the reservoir's water levels continue to recede, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon
The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
natureworldnews.com
Second Largest Reservoir in US, Lake Powell Will Dry Up in a Few Decades
The scorching megadrought in Western US is causing Lake Powell to dry up quickly, and it could disappear entirely in just a few decades. After Lake Mead, Lake Powell is the second-largest reservoir in the US by total capacity. It is an artificial lake made by damming the Colorado River,...
Human remains discovered in Lake Mead for fourth time as drought causes shoreline to retreat
Skeletal human remains were discovered on the edge of Lake Mead, marking the fourth discovery of its kind since May as the lake's water level drops.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Hotel Insider’s Guide to South Lake Tahoe
This is Concierge Confidential, a series in which we learn about a city’s best-kept secrets from people who specialize the exactly that: long-serving concierges from the best hotels in town. At Edgewood Tahoe Resort, you’ll find a beautiful lakeside enclave that includes new Villa Suites (opening this fall) on...
Lake Powell Inching Towards Deadpool, Could Be Dry Within Decades
The southwestern states have now been gripped by drought for over 22 years.
Smithonian
The Grand Canyon’s Phantom Ranch Turns 100 This Year
A labyrinth of trails branches miles and miles out from the bustling, tourist-packed South Rim of the Grand Canyon. The hike down the South Kaibab Trail is intense: seven-and-a-half miles of sunbaked switchbacks and thousands of feet of elevation change, past endless prickly pear and alien blooms of agave. After five hours of descent, calves wobbling and fortitude waning, you cross a foot bridge spanning the Colorado River and round a final corner, and there it is, against all odds: Phantom Ranch.
Comments / 0