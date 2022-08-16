Guess how many pounds of trash volunteers hauled from Lake Tahoe during a recent scuba cleanup? 25,000 pounds. Yes, that’s thousands of pounds of trash, thrown into the lake by visitors who flock there for the clarity of its crystal-clear water. That’s a bit of cognitive dissonance, to say the least. Jeff Cowen, the public information officer for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, is tasked with both preserving the lake’s irreplaceable environment and getting the word out about sustainable practices. Including picking up after ourselves.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO