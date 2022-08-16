ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Expect After A Liver Transplant

The number of liver transplant procedures happening in the United States is rising. In fact, 2021 marked the ninth year in a row that the number of liver transplants increased. For the first time, experts performed 9,236 liver transplants and 569 of the liver transplants performed involved livers from living donors.
Scientists Change Blood Type Of Kidney, Offering New Hope For Thousands Of Transplants

In a breakthrough described as “game-changing” for patients in need of kidney transplants, researchers have discovered a way to change the blood type of a donor kidney – thus making it suitable for transplant into just about anybody who needs it. Not only is this an impressive feat in its own right, but it also has the potential to tackle long-standing inequalities, providing vital healthcare to thousands of people disadvantaged by the current system.
Researchers have successfully changed blood type of donor kidneys

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have successfully altered the blood type on three deceased donor kidneys in a discovery that could have major implications for kidney patients. The project could increase the supply of kidneys available for transplant, particularly within ethnic minority groups who are less likely to be...
Transplant agency is criticized for donor organs arriving late, damaged or diseased

For the last decade, Precious McCowan's life has revolved around organ transplants. She's a PhD candidate studying human behavior from Dallas who's already survived two kidney transplants. And in the midst of her own end-stage renal disease, her two-year-old son died. She chose to donate his organs in hopes they would save a life.
People who sleep on this side of the bed are more likely to be positive, study finds

New research has suggested that which side of the bed you sleep on may affect how you feel when you wake up.A survey by British Wool has found that people who sleep on the left side of the bed are more likely to feel optimistic when they are awake compared to those who sleep on the right side.The research, which surveyed 1,500 people, found that 66 per cent of people who sleep on the left side would describe themselves as “glass half full” type of people, compared to 60 per cent of right-side sleepers.In addition, right side sleepers are less...
HEALTH
People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia

An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
Three ways to reduce the risk of dementia and the seven warning signs to look out for

DEMENTIA is now the biggest killer and the most feared health condition in the UK. But there are ways you can keep your brain healthy and reduce the risk of contracting it. Around one million people currently live with dementia and more than half the population admits they would put off seeking a diagnosis for up to a year or more because they are terrified about the results.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
2 common viruses could trigger Alzheimer's disease, researchers say

BOSTON - Two common viruses, in combination, could trigger the onset of Alzheimer's disease in some people. It's estimated that one in two Americans have been infected with the herpes virus which can cause cold sores. Some people develop painful blisters. Others have no symptoms. Eventually, the virus becomes dormant, still residing in the body but inactive. Now researchers at Tufts University and the University of Oxford have demonstrated that the varicella virus, the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles, may help re-awaken the herpes virus which then leads to an accumulation of proteins in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say that a varicella vaccine, to prevent chickenpox and shingles, has been shown to reduce the risk of dementia, perhaps by interrupting this pathway. 
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 infection associated with higher changes of severe maternal morbidities

1. The risk of severe maternal morbidities associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection where higher when the Delta variant was predominant (July 2021-November 2021) Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Over 170,000 pregnant people were infected by SARS-CoV-2 between January 2020 and February 2022, with 29,000 of them being hospitalized with COVID-19. Pregnancy...
