What to Expect After A Liver Transplant
The number of liver transplant procedures happening in the United States is rising. In fact, 2021 marked the ninth year in a row that the number of liver transplants increased. For the first time, experts performed 9,236 liver transplants and 569 of the liver transplants performed involved livers from living donors.
Scientists Change Blood Type Of Kidney, Offering New Hope For Thousands Of Transplants
In a breakthrough described as “game-changing” for patients in need of kidney transplants, researchers have discovered a way to change the blood type of a donor kidney – thus making it suitable for transplant into just about anybody who needs it. Not only is this an impressive feat in its own right, but it also has the potential to tackle long-standing inequalities, providing vital healthcare to thousands of people disadvantaged by the current system.
Researchers have successfully changed blood type of donor kidneys
Researchers at the University of Cambridge have successfully altered the blood type on three deceased donor kidneys in a discovery that could have major implications for kidney patients. The project could increase the supply of kidneys available for transplant, particularly within ethnic minority groups who are less likely to be...
Transplant agency is criticized for donor organs arriving late, damaged or diseased
For the last decade, Precious McCowan's life has revolved around organ transplants. She's a PhD candidate studying human behavior from Dallas who's already survived two kidney transplants. And in the midst of her own end-stage renal disease, her two-year-old son died. She chose to donate his organs in hopes they would save a life.
Kidney and liver transplants shut down at Penn State Health; inspection finds multiple problems
Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has stopped doing kidney and liver transplants and its program has been faulted for a range of problems by the state health department and federal agencies. The problems include transplant staff not recognizing and analyzing six incidents of patients who had just...
