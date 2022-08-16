Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
Antidepressant Side Effects: The Buspar Brain Zaps
Brain zaps can be a side effect of Buspar. These can be uncomfortable but are typically only temporary. Out of nowhere, you can experience a sudden zap or jolt in your head and brain. This phenomenon is known as brain zaps and can feel like an electric shock. The symptoms...
TODAY.com
Laughing gas for childbirth is on the rise in the US: ‘It takes the edge off’
When Laura was expecting her second child, she was excited to learn that her hospital was offering nitrous oxide for labor. She had used it during her first delivery, and she said it helped her cope with her fears about giving birth. “For me, I really have more anxiety about...
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
I’m a GP – here’s 7 things farts can reveal about your health and when to worry
IT might not be something you think much about, especially as the average person does it up to 20 times a day, but passing wind could reveal a multitude of things about your health. So much of our health depends on our diet and lifestyle habits, and the results of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
Dementia: How long can a person live without eating or drinking?
Many people living with the later stages of dementia may not eat or drink. They may also develop dysphagia, which prevents them from swallowing effectively. How long a person can live without food and liquids varies, but doctors believe that sufficient end of life care may help improve their quality of life.
MedicalXpress
Declines in opioid prescriptions for US patients with cancer and non-cancer pain, study shows
The number of privately insured adults in the United States prescribed opioid medications for cancer pain and for chronic non-cancer pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan.
My husband chased an imaginary dog – I put it down to his age but it was sign of killer disease
IT’S the leading cause of death in British women, and the second biggest killer of men. Around 944,000 people are thought to be living with dementia in the UK, and charities warn that number is set to breach the million mark in the next three years. But experts warn...
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Pain That Is Unlike All Other Pain
Not long after wheeling me into the room where I would eventually give birth to my eldest daughter, the nurse asked me what my plan was for pain management. I didn’t have much of an answer. I had just completed my second semester of graduate school, a feat managed largely by underpreparing for parenthood. My only birth plan was to listen to my doctors and nurses. “What do you think I should do?” I asked. The nurse walked me through my options and then suggested the common approach of at least attempting to give birth without medication. If I felt I needed pain relief, she told me, I could start with less invasive methods, such as nitrous oxide and morphine, before considering an epidural.
Science Focus
Opioid painkillers provide little relief for those suffering from chronic pain. Perhaps music is the answer
For decades scientists have been studying the pain-relieving properties of music. All of us will have experienced pain at some point in our lives. We all know how pain can affect our physical activities, but it also affects how we feel mentally and emotionally, as well as other health-related factors such as our ability to sleep. This is especially true for those who suffer from chronic pain..
I’m a first aid expert – here’s 9 red flag signs your child needs urgent medical help
AS your little one learns to walk and your children find their feet and start running around - injuries can be common. Whether they're on a football pitch or playing in the park, you can't always protect them from harm. If they have fallen over or hurt themselves, it can...
KIDS・
Five Drugs That Changed the World—for Better or Worse
It’s hard to measure the impact of any one drug on world history. But here are five drugs we can safely say made a huge difference to our lives, often in ways we didn’t expect.They have brought some incredible benefits. But they’ve usually also come with a legacy of complications we need to look at critically.It’s a good reminder that today’s wonder drug may be tomorrow’s problem drug.1. AnesthesiaIn the late 1700s, English chemist Joseph Priestley made a gas he called “phlogisticated nitrous air” (nitrous oxide). English chemist Humphry Davy thought it could be used as pain relief in surgery,...
Taking certain opioids while on commonly prescribed antidepressants may increase the risk of overdose
Taking oxycodone at the same time as certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a commonly prescribed class of antidepressant, can increase the risk of opioid overdose, according to a study my colleagues and I published. Doctors prescribe the opioid oxycodone to treat moderate to severe pain after surgeries and injuries or certain conditions like cancer. Opioids are also a common drug of abuse. In the U.S., over 70% of drug overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid. Because many patients with depression also experience chronic pain, opioids are often coprescribed with antidepressants like SSRIs. Prior research has shown that certain SSRIs,...
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A dental clinic that stopped prescribing all opioids reported in a medical journal Wednesday that its patients managed pain well, and that the decision most likely helped many patients steer clear of opioid abuse. The research letter compared prescribing patterns for opioid and non-opioid analgesics, along...
MedicalXpress
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment
In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MedicalXpress
Vape starter kits could help smokers quit
Giving out vape starter kit vouchers through the UK's National Health Service could help even hardened smokers quit, according to a new Nicotine and Tobacco Research study from the University of East Anglia. Researchers worked with GPs and the NHS stop smoking service, which is commissioned locally by Public Health...
I was weight-shamed during a smear test
Your article (Obese patients ‘being weight-shamed by doctors and nurses’, 10 August). reminded me of an occasion years ago when going for a smear test. I was puzzled to be weighed by the nurse, who then announced: “I’m afraid you weigh 17 stone.” Following the procedure, the doctor advised me to “stop eating so many chips”. I wasn’t asked any questions about my diet or health, and felt so humiliated by the whole experience that I could barely speak.
News Channel Nebraska
Topamax Withdrawal Symptoms
Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/topamax-withdrawal-symptoms/. Topamax withdrawal symptoms can present difficult and complex problems, such as rebound migraines or seizures, and newly emerging discontinuation reactions. Medical consensus generally advises a slow and gradual reduction to help avoid such adverse reactions.1,7,14-16 Topamax Withdrawal Symptoms:. Seizures*. Dehydration. Newly emerging or rebound migraines. Weight...
MedicalXpress
Reduction in brain tissue oxygenation placing older adults with multiple health conditions at risk of faints and falls
Researchers from Mercer's Institute for Successful Aging (MISA) and the Department of Medical Physics at St James's Hospital and Trinity College Dublin have discovered that brain tissue oxygenation is lower in frailer older adults with multiple health conditions (multi-morbidity), putting them at risk of faints and falls. Brain oxygenation—the measure of oxygen in brain tissue—reflects the balance between oxygen delivery and consumption and is vital for the maintenance of normal brain function and tissue integrity. The research and its importance were recently recognized by a cover article in the Journal of the American Geriatric Society.
Comments / 0