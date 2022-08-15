ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

desotoisd.org

First week of 2022-23 School Year

DeSoto ISD students have returned to school and we are ready to help them move forward!. As a district, we had an exciting first day of school that yielded warm greetings and lots of smiling faces. As we welcomed students and their families into district schools, we worked through some...
desotoisd.org

DeSoto ISD Bus Transportation

DeSoto Independent School District ensures safe transport of students to and from school and school related activities. As the 2022-2023 school year has started, it’s important that the District provide clarity to assist parents, guardians and caregivers in understanding bus transportation eligibility and resources to contact with questions related to district-provided transportation.
desotoisd.org

Top 50 Courageous Women

Congratulations to DeSoto ISD School Board president DeAndrea Fleming, who has been selected as one of the Courageous Woman Magazine’s top 50 Courageous Women in Business, Leadership, and Entertainment based on her service and the support of others. She is accurately described in the magazine article as a “Servant Leader. Solutionist. Powerhouse.”
