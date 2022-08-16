Read full article on original website
New-look Clovis gets mighty challenge in opener
CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – The high school football season officially kicks off on Thursday night, and the marquee game has Clovis High welcoming Long Beach Poly to the Central Valley. The game will feature the debut of new Clovis head coach Aaron Wilkins. After he was hired in February, Wilkins jumped at the opportunity to […]
Long Beach Poly football cruises past Clovis
Long Beach Poly defeated Clovis 56-7 on Thursday. The Cougars look to bounce back in week two against Sanger.
Hill joins water polo program as assistant coach
FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State water polo head coach Natalie Benson has announced the addition of Ashley Hill as an assistant coach to the program on Thursday. Hill arrives at Fresno State with twenty-plus years of coaching, teaching and administrative experience across all levels and multiple sports. "I am excited...
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
State plans to terminate lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground
It appears a popular Fresno campground is about to be shut down. Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River has been a fixture in Fresno since the late seventies. The Finch Family has leased and operated the recreational park in northeast Fresno for nearly 40 years. Sadly less...
Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
COVID-19 variant ‘CENTAURUS’ found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest COVID-19 variant has been identified by the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH). According to a FDCPH announcement on Thursday, the COVID-19 BA 2.75 subvariant known as ‘Centaurus” was found in a test done on July 22, 2022. This subvariant was first found in India, where it is […]
Clovis Unified Holds General Session Rally
Clovis Unified School District held their annual back to school General Session Rally on Tuesday August 16th. Held at the Save Mart Center, different school staff from all areas in the Clovis Unified School District were in attendance to celebrate the coming of the new school year. The Clovis East Marching Band and their director Marco Malone, opened the ceremony with a playing of the National Anthem. Then speakers including Deputy Superintendent Norm Anderson spoke about how the district feels beginning the 2022-2023 school year.
Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk
VISALIA – Almost three months ago, a HAWK touched down in Visalia, taking pedestrians under its protective wing as they cross Lovers Lane along the Packwood Creek Trail. On May 18, the first-ever High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) in Visalia was unveiled on Lovers Lane (Highway 216) at the Packwood Creek Trail Crossing, located between Tulare and Walnut Ave. According to the City of Visalia website, HAWK appears more like a beacon and functions like any other crosswalk traffic light, with either a button or sensor available for pedestrians to use when they need to cross.
Kings River Winery; one of the stops on local ag tour
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The Kings River Winery in Kingsburg has been operating for nine years. Wine grapes are grown and processed into wine on the winery property. “We make pretty much everything from A to Z,” said owner, Bob Bagbasarian. That includes the Teroldego variety...
Students file lawsuit after Clovis Community College president bans conservative flyers
CLOVIS, Calif. — Three students; Daniel Flores, Juliette Colunga and Alejandro Flores, from the Clovis campus chapter of Young Americans for Freedom are suing Clovis Community College officials for violating their freedom of speech rights. “Knowing that our group was singled out solely because we were conservative and the...
Madera matches lit the sky
In 1903, C.M. Petty let go of his vision of operating a match factory after it burned to the ground. However, he didn’t give up on business in Madera. Always the entrepreneur, he opened this grocery store, and he and his son, Willis, operated it for years. Petty is shown here inside his Yosemite Avenue store in 1938.
Woman reported missing out of Fresno found safe
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced Dezerae Jackson was found safe Friday morning. Thank you for helping spread the news. The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 33-year-old at-risk woman who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno...
Farmer Trapped Under Disc Almost 12 Hours, Finally Found
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — One person was hurt when a tractor overturned in Fresno. Fresno County Fire and emergency medical personnel were called to the area of Cedar and South Avenues around 7:15 a.m. for the report of a traffic accident. The accident happened Wednesday night around 9 but...
Hot El Camino Nights 08.18.2022
Hot El Camino Cruise Night returns to Atascadero tomorrow night. If you’d like to register your car, and drive it up and down El Camino tomorrow night, go to the Colony Park Community Center. It’s $30 if you register today or tomorrow before 4:00 pm. The 29th Annual...
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
3 Arrested With Stolen Catalytic Converter In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Will Battle Over Cell Phone Ban Force Bullard High to Retreat?
The principal of Bullard High School faced a largely skeptical crowd during a community meeting about a student cell phone ban Thursday night. Armen Torigian held the meeting at the school cafeteria to explain the new policy restricting cell phone use on campus. Backing the principal was a panel of five parents and teachers who said that cell phones are a distraction, a tool for bullying, and lead to a negative civil discourse.
