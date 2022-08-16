ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS San Francisco

Legendary Cal football broadcaster Joe Starkey to retire after 48 seasons

BERKELEY – Legendary Cal football play-by-play announcer Joe Starkey, best known for his call of "The Play" during the 1982 Big Game between Cal and Stanford, will be retiring after 48 years in the broadcast booth, the university announced Thursday.Starkey, 80, became the announcer for the Golden Bears in 1975. Since then, he has broadcasted 538 out of 545 Cal football contests."It has been an incredible privilege to have the best seat in the house to watch Cal football since 1975," Starkey said. "My first position in sportscasting was in 1972, and I have had some truly special assignments. But...
STANFORD, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Jack Johnson comes to Portland on Sept 26 and the cost will blow your mind

American singer-songwriter known for his laid-back tunes, Jack Johnson, will perform at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor in honor of his newest album ‘Meet the Moonlight’ on Monday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are still available, although their cost is pretty high, starting at around $177-$400 per seat.
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Portland With Waterfront Views

Portland is a famous Pacific Northwest metropolis, drawing hipsters and nature lovers alike. It’s a hub for alternative lifestyles and a natural haven full of parks and botanical gardens. The majestic peak of Mt. Hood looms over Portland, and the Willamette and Columbia rivers traverse its picturesque neighborhoods. In...
PORTLAND, OR
AccuWeather

New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest

Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
WWEEK

A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon

Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
PORTLAND, OR
restaurantclicks.com

Portland Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Portland has a reputation for being an edgy, alternative, and eco-friendly city. Its murals and neighborhoods are as colorful as its natural surroundings. With two liberal arts colleges, a great public transit system, and as many bike paths as there are roads, Portland is a young and energetic city. A...
PORTLAND, OR
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Breakfast in Portland

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and some people would argue that breakfast food is the best type of cuisine. There is no shortage of breakfast variations, from waffles to omelets to crispy bacon. While Portland might be known for its excellent West Coast seafood, the culinary...
PORTLAND, OR
seattlerefined.com

Pickathon 2022 recap: Music & magic return to Happy Valley

For longtime Pickathon attendees, arriving at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon this August — after a couple-year hiatus — took a bit of time to reorient. After several summers off, everyone was thrilled to see the grand return of the beloved music event, which takes place just outside of Portland.
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
tualatinlife.com

Tualatin company helps make the snacks that everyone loves

Deep in a Tualatin industrial park is a business called Crescent Systems, and passersby likely have no idea that the company has had a hand in creating the packaging processes for the potato chips and nuts they purchase. Furthermore, owner Gulzar Ahmed, an immigrant from Pakistan, is truly an American success story, arriving nearly broke in the U.S. courtesy of a charitable organization, meeting and marrying his American-born wife Shafqat, raising two sons who are both successful in the financial sector, and building a business that has filled a niche in the food-processing and packaging industries. His customers include Frito Lay, Blue Diamond Almonds, Diamond Foods, Mission Foods, Quaker Oats, Bob’s Red Mill and Ocean Spray.
TUALATIN, OR
Amancay Tapia

The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal Heyday

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
98.3 The KEY

America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon

It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: ilani's Muze Lounge shows free concerts, including The Guess Who

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17 The Guess Who — The band that gives us "American Woman," "These Eyes", " Shakin' All Over" and more has been staying busy since its heyday of the 1960s and '70s. The latest iteration led by founding member Garry Peterson, in fact, plays a free show at Muze Lounge at ilani Resort Casino in Ridgefield, Washington this week. Yep, just visit the Muze Lounge — where they sell beverages, obviously — and watch one of the great rock 'n' roll bands of...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
WWEEK

When a Burger King Closes In Portland, It’s Difficult to Replace

The closure of the city’s third-best Burger King, tucked off Broadway on the lip of Interstate 84, isn’t all that mysterious. But its nomination by a reader gives us a chance to explore what happens to the husks of fast food franchises when they fold. The distinctive shapes of former Wendy’s and Pizza Huts can be spotted across Portland, recognizable even after they’ve been repurposed.
PORTLAND, OR

