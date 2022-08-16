Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Cal football broadcaster Joe Starkey to retire after 48 seasons
BERKELEY – Legendary Cal football play-by-play announcer Joe Starkey, best known for his call of "The Play" during the 1982 Big Game between Cal and Stanford, will be retiring after 48 years in the broadcast booth, the university announced Thursday.Starkey, 80, became the announcer for the Golden Bears in 1975. Since then, he has broadcasted 538 out of 545 Cal football contests."It has been an incredible privilege to have the best seat in the house to watch Cal football since 1975," Starkey said. "My first position in sportscasting was in 1972, and I have had some truly special assignments. But...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
Jack Johnson comes to Portland on Sept 26 and the cost will blow your mind
American singer-songwriter known for his laid-back tunes, Jack Johnson, will perform at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor in honor of his newest album ‘Meet the Moonlight’ on Monday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are still available, although their cost is pretty high, starting at around $177-$400 per seat.
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Portland With Waterfront Views
Portland is a famous Pacific Northwest metropolis, drawing hipsters and nature lovers alike. It’s a hub for alternative lifestyles and a natural haven full of parks and botanical gardens. The majestic peak of Mt. Hood looms over Portland, and the Willamette and Columbia rivers traverse its picturesque neighborhoods. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: A look at Portland 2 years after protests, COVID-19
Protests erupted in Portland two years ago in response to social injustices. At the same time, the city was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with restrictions and mandates in place. Dave Jones visits the City of Roses to see how the community is bouncing back.
WWEEK
A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon
Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
restaurantclicks.com
Portland Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Portland has a reputation for being an edgy, alternative, and eco-friendly city. Its murals and neighborhoods are as colorful as its natural surroundings. With two liberal arts colleges, a great public transit system, and as many bike paths as there are roads, Portland is a young and energetic city. A...
Rams fan pleads not guilty in SoFi Stadium attack that left 49ers fan in coma
A Rams fan accused of assaulting a 49ers fan in the parking lot of SoFi Stadium earlier this year entered a not guilty plea in court Wednesday. Bryan Alexis Cifuentes was charged with one count of battery with serious bodily injury as a result of the Jan. 30 confrontation that took place during the NFC […]
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Breakfast in Portland
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and some people would argue that breakfast food is the best type of cuisine. There is no shortage of breakfast variations, from waffles to omelets to crispy bacon. While Portland might be known for its excellent West Coast seafood, the culinary...
4 Oregon community colleges among top 20 in U.S., report says
From the coast to the mountain ranges in the eastern part of the state, Oregon is filled with some top-notch community colleges.
seattlerefined.com
Pickathon 2022 recap: Music & magic return to Happy Valley
For longtime Pickathon attendees, arriving at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon this August — after a couple-year hiatus — took a bit of time to reorient. After several summers off, everyone was thrilled to see the grand return of the beloved music event, which takes place just outside of Portland.
Oregon Air Show set to feature Air Force Thunderbirds
The 2022 Oregon International Air show makes its grand return to McMinnville this weekend.
tualatinlife.com
Tualatin company helps make the snacks that everyone loves
Deep in a Tualatin industrial park is a business called Crescent Systems, and passersby likely have no idea that the company has had a hand in creating the packaging processes for the potato chips and nuts they purchase. Furthermore, owner Gulzar Ahmed, an immigrant from Pakistan, is truly an American success story, arriving nearly broke in the U.S. courtesy of a charitable organization, meeting and marrying his American-born wife Shafqat, raising two sons who are both successful in the financial sector, and building a business that has filled a niche in the food-processing and packaging industries. His customers include Frito Lay, Blue Diamond Almonds, Diamond Foods, Mission Foods, Quaker Oats, Bob’s Red Mill and Ocean Spray.
The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal Heyday
“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon
It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
Daily Life: ilani's Muze Lounge shows free concerts, including The Guess Who
Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17 The Guess Who — The band that gives us "American Woman," "These Eyes", " Shakin' All Over" and more has been staying busy since its heyday of the 1960s and '70s. The latest iteration led by founding member Garry Peterson, in fact, plays a free show at Muze Lounge at ilani Resort Casino in Ridgefield, Washington this week. Yep, just visit the Muze Lounge — where they sell beverages, obviously — and watch one of the great rock 'n' roll bands of...
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
San Jose Mayor endorses candidate to replace him
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo threw his support behind one candidate who is running to replace him as the city's top leader.
WWEEK
When a Burger King Closes In Portland, It’s Difficult to Replace
The closure of the city’s third-best Burger King, tucked off Broadway on the lip of Interstate 84, isn’t all that mysterious. But its nomination by a reader gives us a chance to explore what happens to the husks of fast food franchises when they fold. The distinctive shapes of former Wendy’s and Pizza Huts can be spotted across Portland, recognizable even after they’ve been repurposed.
Comments / 0