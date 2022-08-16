Read full article on original website
Martin Short roasts Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’: ‘What did you mean by the Proud Boys is so much more than a club?’
The indubitably delightful Martin Short stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night. Short’s appearance was ahead of next week’s season two finale of Hulu’s acclaimed Only Murders in the Building, which has already been renewed for a third season. But things unsurprisingly went off the rails before Fallon could get around to discussing the Emmy-nominated mystery comedy series.
First images revealed from Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series ‘The Midnight Club’
If you’re looking for a filmmaker to craft intensely atmospheric and widely acclaimed exercises in episodic terror, then look no further than Netflix veteran Mike Flanagan. The writer and director is making the most of his exclusive development deal with the studio, and it’s literary adaptation The Midnight Club next out of the gate.
Watch: ‘Wednesday’ teaser trailer gives new look at Tim Burton’s modernized Addams Family
The Netflix Wednesday series is bringing back The Addams Family to the public consciousness later this year. It stars Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams, is directed by Tim Burton, and today the public has gotten a new look at the show story in action. Netflix posted footage for...
‘The Sandman’ EP explains Neil Gaiman’s cameo in surprise bonus episode
Dreams do come true. The Sandman fans woke up to a pleasant surprise this Friday as, two weeks after the 10-part first season premiered, Netflix dropped an unexpected bonus episode of the hit show. The hour-long, two-part episode comprises two distinct standalone stories, one of which is animated. And its guest voice cast includes someone who should be very familiar to followers of Dream of the Endless.
Hardcore horror fans share the films that still manage to scare them
Desensitized horror fans are picking the movies that made them feel like terrified newbies all over again, and we encourage you all to proceed with caution. “To all the seasoned, long-term horror fans such as myself, who don’t really get scared anymore but sincerely love and appreciate this genre,” Redditor abenz39 began, “what was the last movie you saw that actually bothered and stuck with you?”
Machine Gun Kelly smashes a glass on his forehead and broadcasts the bloody aftermath
For the second time this year, Machine Gun Kelly has performed an attention-grabbing — and largely pointless act of defiance — on stage during a concert and subsequently shared his injuries on social media. According to Stereogum, the stunt occurred after MGK consumed red wine on stage at...
‘She-Hulk’ fans going nuts for the MCU’s rudest post-credits scene yet
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. The promotion for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promised a Marvel show that was going to cut loose a little more than the average MCU entry, what with its fourth-wall breaking moments and wacky sense of humor. Sure enough, today’s first episode did not disappoint in that regard as it featured a hilarious running gag which called into question the private life of one of the OG Avengers, resulting in unarguably the rudest post-credits scene in Marvel history.
Ryan Reynolds’ worst-ever movie is getting a surprise sequel, and people have thoughts
Prior to the massive success of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of cultivating a reputation for lending his undoubted talents to nothing but terrible big budget blockbusters, but none came close to the dismal R.I.P.D. Having already appeared in Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Green Lantern by...
Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
‘Beast’ reviews indicate Idris Elba vs. a lion delivers on its promise
More than a decade after we saw Liam Neeson punching wolves in The Grey — to surprisingly high acclaim — CATS star Idris Elba is now going toe-to-toe with a lion in Beast and it’s apparently also pulling off the premise as best it can, according to the critical reaction so far.
Mark Ruffalo is thrilled ‘She-Hulk’ has him get his ass kicked for mansplaining
Just like clockwork, tomorrow’s Disney Plus debutant She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been getting review bombed from fans who haven’t even seen the series yet, and those furious at the show for whatever reason are going to be furious when they discover the joy Mark Ruffalo took from getting his ass kicked by Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.
Netflix users cursed by a horror legend’s return to damnation
Sam Raimi made his name as a horror director, becoming an instant legend by crafting the beloved Evil Dead trilogy, and while he leaned into many element of the genre as he developed his signature visual and thematic style, his sabbatical from things that go bump in the night lasted way too long until Drag Me to Hell arrived in 2009.
‘Andrew Tate you’re going to hell’: Babysitter shares horror story about a 10-year-old Andrew Tate fan bullying his sister
It’s nearly been impossible to log into social media over the last week without seeing the name Andrew Tate — especially if you pay any attention to the influencer sphere. In addition to troubling behavior in classrooms motivated by his video content to a recent ban from Instagram and Facebook, under the Meta umbrella, Tate is continuing to make a name for himself that is anything but positive.
Die-hard Johnny Depp fans are piling on against an unexpected target: the Women’s March
Johnny Depp fans largely felt vindicated by the outcome of the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, despite the fact that the mountains of evidence seemed to hardly paint the picture of a wholly blameless victim. As such, even though Depp continues to pick up work following the verdict, the discourse has not died down as many people continue to voice support for Heard.
Why is Jennifer Walters breaking the fourth wall in ‘She-Hulk?’
MCU fans got their first taste of Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the results are in. By and large, the first episode has been a hit with viewers and critics. Making her MCU debut, Walters is introduced as an attorney who represents and specializes in cases that...
A ‘National Treasure 3’ script is about to hit Nicolas Cage’s desk
Even though it’s been 15 years since Book of Secrets, fans have never given up hope of seeing Nicolas Cage return for another implausible adventure in National Treasure 3, and that’s even with Disney Plus sequel series Edge of History bringing the franchise to the small screen. For...
A bizarre hybrid of horror and Western goes all guns blazing on the Netflix charts
Have you ever wondered what would happen if the director of countless direct-to-video sequels spun off from popular hits would fare helming a hybrid of horror and Western that saw Danny Trejo bargaining with the devil himself, who also happens to be played by Mickey Rourke for some reason? If the answer is no, then you’re clearly not one of the many Netflix subscribers who’ve become enamored by Dead in Tombstone.
Will Smith’s reputational score plummets following Oscars slap, analysis reveals
A new analysis is suggesting Will Smith‘s star power has dimmed quite a bit in terms of his reputation with the public, months after the infamous slap heard around the world at the Oscars back in March. In case you’ve been living in a cave, Smith slapped comedian Chris...
A surprisingly solid horror sequel you never knew existed makes a splash on streaming
Horror sequels are one of the toughest cinematic feats to pull off with any great degree of consistency, with the majority of them simply rehashing the same concept over and over again until the tank runs out of gas and audiences lose interest. While that’s true to an extent when it comes to The Reef: Stalked, the surprise second chapter was much better than it had any right to be.
Film fans have plenty to say on Quentin Tarantino’s infamous recurring motif
Quentin Tarantino has many recurring motifs in his movies. There’s the fictional “Red Apple” cigarette brand, shots from inside the trunk of a car, and “Fruit Brute” cereal. Perhaps the most notorious is (you guessed it) the repeated close-ups of women’s feet. There are...
