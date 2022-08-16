Read full article on original website
‘She-Hulk’ fans going nuts for the MCU’s rudest post-credits scene yet
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. The promotion for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promised a Marvel show that was going to cut loose a little more than the average MCU entry, what with its fourth-wall breaking moments and wacky sense of humor. Sure enough, today’s first episode did not disappoint in that regard as it featured a hilarious running gag which called into question the private life of one of the OG Avengers, resulting in unarguably the rudest post-credits scene in Marvel history.
Mark Ruffalo is thrilled ‘She-Hulk’ has him get his ass kicked for mansplaining
Just like clockwork, tomorrow’s Disney Plus debutant She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been getting review bombed from fans who haven’t even seen the series yet, and those furious at the show for whatever reason are going to be furious when they discover the joy Mark Ruffalo took from getting his ass kicked by Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.
Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
Why is Jennifer Walters breaking the fourth wall in ‘She-Hulk?’
MCU fans got their first taste of Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the results are in. By and large, the first episode has been a hit with viewers and critics. Making her MCU debut, Walters is introduced as an attorney who represents and specializes in cases that...
Every ‘She-Hulk’ post-credits scene, explained
Marvel fans love post-credits scenes, which is why they always dutifully sit around for the full length of the credits for every single MCU movie that comes out. Most do the same for every episode of the franchise’s TV series too, even though it’s much rarer for them to serve up an extra treat, with previous shows only introducing credits sequences in the final episodes of the season. That’s not the case with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, however.
Marvel celebrates the era of ‘She-Hulk,’ one day ahead of show’s release
One day ahead of the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus, Marvel Studios is celebrating the era of Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, AKA the titular green-tinted hero. “Tomorrow, the #SheHulk era begins!” the official Twitter account for Marvel Studios wrote while sharing a promotional video for...
‘She-Hulk’ CGI is already a major point of debate among fans
Now that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has come to Disney Plus, one major talking point in the show is its use of computer-generated imagery. On social media, that includes not only a discussion about the aesthetics — either good or bad, depending on your opinion — in the show but a broader conversation about visual effects artists allegedly being exploited in the industry.
