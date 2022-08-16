Mitch’s millions: A PAC with close ties to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced plans to spend an eye-popping $28 million on TV and radio ads in Ohio to help Republican J.D. Vance in his U.S. Senate race against Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan. As Andrew Tobias writes, the Senate Leadership Fund’s new ad barrage is a major escalation when it comes to Republican spending on the race -- which was not on national Democrats’ or Republicans’ radar just a few months ago -- and reflects growing national GOP concerns over Ryan’s significant fundraising advantage. With the new reservation, Ohio now is slated to be third on the SLF’s list of most-funded states, ranking above several other races, including Nevada and North Carolina, that have been viewed as more competitive than Ohio’s.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO