Georgia State

Judge says Florida’s ‘woke’ law violates U.S. Constitution

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” act violates the First...
GOP cavalry arrives to help fund J.D. Vance’s Senate campaign in Ohio: Capitol Letter

Mitch’s millions: A PAC with close ties to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced plans to spend an eye-popping $28 million on TV and radio ads in Ohio to help Republican J.D. Vance in his U.S. Senate race against Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan. As Andrew Tobias writes, the Senate Leadership Fund’s new ad barrage is a major escalation when it comes to Republican spending on the race -- which was not on national Democrats’ or Republicans’ radar just a few months ago -- and reflects growing national GOP concerns over Ryan’s significant fundraising advantage. With the new reservation, Ohio now is slated to be third on the SLF’s list of most-funded states, ranking above several other races, including Nevada and North Carolina, that have been viewed as more competitive than Ohio’s.
DeWine, Husted HB-Sixed: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov Jon Husted would support at least two exceptions to an abortion ban. Those are aborting as Gubernatorial campaign issues the HB6 bribery scandal and the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson. The DeWine-Husted tickets biggest opponent...
Murkowski, Palin advance in Alaska primary election

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, advanced from Tuesday’s primary, while Republican Sarah Palin, seeking a return to elected office after more than a decade, was among the candidates advancing to the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat.
Progressive to sell office buildings as employees continue remote work: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’ve been working from home for two and half years, now commuting to the newsroom only one day a week. Plenty of Northeast Ohio office workers are in the same routine. We’ve been waiting to see how this pandemic trend translates to city income taxes and business real estate.
Northern lights might be visible in Northeast Ohio over next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio residents might have a rare chance to see one of the world’s great wonders ... without having to travel hundreds of miles north. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there currently is a potentially strong geomagnetic storm that could last through Friday. Solar flares from the storm can disrupt communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio, and satellite operations, according to the NOAA.
BetMGM Kansas pre-registration $200 bonus: how to sign up

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Kansas is preparing for a full-scale launch soon, but now is the time to pre-register and lock in a massive bonus (get...
Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast: Slight chance for afternoon storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In what has become a repeating theme this week, there’s a slight chance afternoon showers or thunderstorms could develop tomorrow afternoon. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop to around 60 degrees. Friday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.
