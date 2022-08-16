Read full article on original website
Judge says Florida’s ‘woke’ law violates U.S. Constitution
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” act violates the First...
GOP cavalry arrives to help fund J.D. Vance’s Senate campaign in Ohio: Capitol Letter
Mitch’s millions: A PAC with close ties to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced plans to spend an eye-popping $28 million on TV and radio ads in Ohio to help Republican J.D. Vance in his U.S. Senate race against Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan. As Andrew Tobias writes, the Senate Leadership Fund’s new ad barrage is a major escalation when it comes to Republican spending on the race -- which was not on national Democrats’ or Republicans’ radar just a few months ago -- and reflects growing national GOP concerns over Ryan’s significant fundraising advantage. With the new reservation, Ohio now is slated to be third on the SLF’s list of most-funded states, ranking above several other races, including Nevada and North Carolina, that have been viewed as more competitive than Ohio’s.
A responsible and constitutionally compliant way to enhance Ohioans’ safety from guns: Matt Dolan
CHAGRIN FALLS -- “The Constitution shall never be construed … to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms.” -- Samuel Adams. America’s Founders, in their wisdom, deliberated and authored the Second Amendment to provide U.S. citizens the right...
DeWine, Husted HB-Sixed: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov Jon Husted would support at least two exceptions to an abortion ban. Those are aborting as Gubernatorial campaign issues the HB6 bribery scandal and the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson. The DeWine-Husted tickets biggest opponent...
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
Murkowski, Palin advance in Alaska primary election
JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, advanced from Tuesday’s primary, while Republican Sarah Palin, seeking a return to elected office after more than a decade, was among the candidates advancing to the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat.
Ohio’s unemployment rate sticks at 3.9% for third month, state adds jobs
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s unemployment rate was 3.9% in July and has remained unchanged since May, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5% in July. Ohio added 7,000 jobs, bringing state’s total employment to 5,484,000. Ohio is 125,900 jobs...
Progressive to sell office buildings as employees continue remote work: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’ve been working from home for two and half years, now commuting to the newsroom only one day a week. Plenty of Northeast Ohio office workers are in the same routine. We’ve been waiting to see how this pandemic trend translates to city income taxes and business real estate.
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lorain counties — along with a majority of Ohio’s 88 counties — remain red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have been designated red since...
E. coli outbreak in Ohio widens; lettuce at Wendy’s investigated as possible source of contamination
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of Ohioans infected with E. coli has increased to 19, and romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants is being investigated as a possible source of the contamination, according to an update issued late Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most...
Federal prosecutor asks Ohio utilities commission to freeze investigations into House Bill 6 scandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A federal prosecutor has asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, saying it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. In a letter to PUCO commissioners sent this week, Kenneth Parker, U.S. attorney for...
Northern lights might be visible in Northeast Ohio over next few days
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio residents might have a rare chance to see one of the world’s great wonders ... without having to travel hundreds of miles north. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there currently is a potentially strong geomagnetic storm that could last through Friday. Solar flares from the storm can disrupt communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio, and satellite operations, according to the NOAA.
A fine day of fishing around Lake Erie Islands: NE Ohio fishing report
PORT CLINTON. Ohio - Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and his father, Jim, had a fine morning of fishing on Lake Erie on Thursday around the Lake Erie Islands on Governor’s Fish Ohio Day, and he had only wished for one more ingredient. “Some wind would have been nice....
Ohio utility customers, after years of paying HB6 coal subsidies, are now getting (some) money back
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Thanks to the scandal-scarred House Bill 6, Ohio utility customers have paid nearly $187 million during the past two years to help subsidize two 1950s-era coal plants in Ohio and Indiana, state records show. But now, thanks to rising energy prices, utility customers are getting some of that...
Mega Millions jackpot at $99 million; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $99 million for the drawing on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, the top lottery prize this weekend. The Saturday, Aug. 20 Powerball jackpot is $80 million and the Classic Lotto jackpot is $34 million. Thursday’s winning Ohio Lottery numbers are:
Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast: Slight chance for afternoon storms
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In what has become a repeating theme this week, there’s a slight chance afternoon showers or thunderstorms could develop tomorrow afternoon. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop to around 60 degrees. Friday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.
The challenge of hosting Bash on the Bay, Put-in-Bay’s country music fest, with Brad Paisley and Zac Brown Band
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio – Ten years ago, long-time Put-in-Bay business owner Tim Niese had an idea to boost visitation to the island in late August, when things start to quiet down. They’re not quiet anymore, with more than 20,000 country music fans expected to descend on the island next week...
