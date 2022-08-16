One hundred people are expected to take part in the third annual Bay Paddle, next week August 27-28, 2022, to raise funds for Chesapeake Bay nonprofits. The 45-mile, 2-day, staged paddle race begins at Haven Harbor Marina South in Rock Hall, MD, and finishes in Cambridge, MD. The event was started by Chris Hopkinson, who in 2020 made history when he paddled the length of the Chesapeake Bay solo by stand-up paddleboard in order to raise money for the Maryland nonprofit Oyster Recovery Partnership. Bay Paddle has added Waterkeepers Chesapeake to its list of beneficiaries which also includes the ORP and Conservancy. Since 2020, Bay Paddle has elicited over $330,000 in charitable donations.

CAMBRIDGE, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO