BBC
Vancouver Zoo: Missing wolf found safe after pack escaped
A wolf missing from a zoo near Vancouver has been found safe and returned to its pack. One-year-old Tempest, a grey wolf, was found on Friday morning after a three-day search and rescue mission. Police and zoo staff believe a pack of nine wolves was set free from the Greater...
BBC
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
BBC
Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found
A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist. Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020. The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.
BBC
Hull Fair: Nursery nurse thrown off Airmaxx 360 ride gets payout
A nursery nurse catapulted from a Hull Fair ride has agreed to a "five-figure" payout for physical and psychological damage caused. Jade Harrison, 24, fell from the Airmaxx 360 ride at Hull Fair on 7 October 2019, resulting in a broken jaw and other facial injuries. Miss Harrison has agreed...
BBC
Marton lamb rescued after days stuck up to neck in mud
A lamb has been rescued after spending several days trapped neck-deep in mud. The RSPCA and Cleveland Fire Brigade used a raft to reach the stricken animal in Marton, Middlesbrough, after a dog walker raised the alarm. RSPCA inspector Steph Baines said the animal would have drowned if left much...
BBC
Robert Kaweesi: Body found in father search after River Nile rescue bid
A body has been found by police searching for a newly-wed father, missing after trying to save his son in the River Nile. Robert Kaweesi, 48, from Birmingham, was with his wife, Justine Katantazi, and their four children on holiday in Uganda when they went swimming. The 12-year-old got into...
BBC
Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside
Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
BBC
Cornwall fears for shark in shallow water off beach
A shark's appearance in shallow waters off a Cornwall beach has raised concerns about its health. Experts have asked people to stay away from the animal, thought to be a blue shark, at Trelissick near Falmouth. Dan Jarvis, of the charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue, said: "This is a...
BBC
Deaths of deep-diving whales investigated
Scientists have investigated the deaths of two Sowerby's beaked whales after they stranded on beaches on the Moray Firth. The whales are a deep-diving species, rarely seen at sea and can spend long periods underwater hunting squid and fish. One of the two animals stranded at Ardersier, east of Inverness,...
BBC
Covid-19: 'Very rare' vaccine complications led to Alston man's death
A former rock singer died due to "very rare and aggressive complications of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine", an inquest has ruled. Zion XXX, from Alston in Cumbria, developed an "excruciating" headache eight days after his jab in May 2021. The 48-year-old was taken to hospital but died as a result...
BBC
Essex firefighters rescue three dogs from kennels blaze
Firefighters rescued three dogs after flames broke out at a kennels. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the blaze in Ardleigh, near Colchester, at about 17:45 BST on Tuesday. It said four other dogs had already been rescued from the building, which was 75% alight...
BBC
Worksop: Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in town
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in a town in Nottinghamshire that forced some rail and bus services to be suspended. The downpour in Worksop happened on Tuesday evening following weeks of hot and dry conditions. A spokesperson for the trust that runs the town's Bassetlaw Hospital said water "was...
