Google Chrome update squashes bug used to attack users
Google has patched a high-severity vulnerability for the desktop version of its Chrome browser. The flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-2856, is being actively exploited in the wild, the company says, which is why it’s paramount that users patch their endpoints (opens in new tab) immediately. As is common, Google doesn’t...
TechRadar
Box vs Dropbox: Which is best?
Struggling to make the decision between Box and its key rivals? We put it up against Dropbox in this head-to-head. In the past, businesses seeking to store lots of data with an emphasis on being able to access it remotely have had to use in-house servers, which are expensive to buy and challenging to maintain, often requiring specially trained staff.
TechRadar
Windows 11 makes it the perfect time to buy a new laptop at Currys
Fed up with your laptop? Maybe it’s getting a bit long in the tooth, and starting to run more slowly? Perhaps the cooling vents are caked with dust? Maybe the screen has seen better days? And if so, there’s a good chance you might have been thinking of getting a new machine for a while now.
TechRadar
How to buy an emoji domain
If you’re searching for a cute and catchy domain name that’ll make your website stand out in the crowd, you might be considering buying an emoji domain – as you should, they’re coming top in the charts today. It’s no secret that the choice of a...
The new Apple iPhone 14 will come early this year according to the best leaker
This year's Apple iPhone 14 will hit earlier than last year, according to Mark Gurman, the most accurate Apple information leaker on the planet, and picked up by friends at The Verge (opens in new tab). While the iPhone 13 made a late-September appearance, the new Apple iPhone 14 will show up just after the U.S. Labor Day holiday at a September 7th event. The phone will go on sale a week from the following Friday, on September 16th.
Google Search is changing, in a big way
Google is readying a wide-reaching search engine update that it says will improve the quality and authenticity of results. In a new blog post, the company describes a series of changes set to roll out in the coming months, the broad objective of which is to crack down on “SEO-first” content designed to perform well in search rankings instead of directly addressing the needs of human readers.
Free Chinese VPN exposed millions of users' data
A free VPN service aimed at Chinese users has been found guilty of exposing over 5.7 billion data entries. An investigation by Cybernews (opens in new tab) revealed Airplane Accelerates apps - whose Chinese version counts over 3,000 reviews on the App Store only - leaked a staggering amount of users' personal information, including user IDs, IP addresses, domain names and timestamps.
TechRadar
Apple TV 4K is missing its potential: 7 upgrades we want to see
The Apple TV 4K (2021) has long been a notable streamer in the market, and the best pick for those sitting snugly in the Apple ecosystem. While the 2021 model didn’t offer a huge revision over its 2017 predecessor, the latest iteration still marks the best streaming device for Apple die-hards – with its new Siri remote design, upgraded processor, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, and suite of iPhone-friendly features.
Microsoft Teams will turn you into a language whizz with zero effort
Ploughing through Microsoft Teams using your school-level foreign languages may soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new update. The video conferencing tool has announced another upgrade to its translation facilities with the option to choose live captions in whatever language they like. When starting and setting...
Apple Safari patched to fix potentially dangerous zero-day flaws
Apple has moved fast to patch its Safari browser against a serious security vulnerability that is affecting a number of its operating systems. Safari 15.6.1 for macOS Big Sur and Catalina is available to download now, with anyone using those versions advised to upgrade immediately. The fix for CVE-2022-32893 patches...
TechRadar
Get web hosting freebies with OVHcloud this summer
OVHcloud (opens in new tab) is one of the leading cloud hosting (opens in new tab) providers globally, offering a wide range of services that are perfect for small businesses and startups. The company's public cloud offering is one of the most competitive in the market and its hybrid cloud...
Amazon Kindle update is removing a key feature for loads of users
If you cast your mind back to May of this year, it was announced that older Amazon Kindle ereaders will be losing a key feature in the future; we’re sorry to say that this ‘future’ date has finally come to pass. This key feature is the ability...
TechRadar
Soda PDF Online review
A versatile, well designed, online PDF editor with numerous tools to hand to make all the changes you need making to a document, from minor typos to pretty much starting from scratch. Soda PDF Online is an excellent product. Pros. +. Works exceedingly well from your favorite browser. +. Multi-platform:...
TechRadar
How to build a website for free: A guide to creating a site on a budget
If you're looking to create a website (opens in new tab), you may be wondering how much it will cost. You can build a good website with a top quality website builder if you are willing to invest time and effort. Ultimately, though, paid website builders are better since they...
TechRadar
iPhone 14 release date 'change' is a surprise – but was hiding in plain sight
For anyone following the iPhone 14 rumor saga over the last year, you'll have noticed a couple of things: the launch date has been the subject of speculation, and the predicted line-up was confirmed pretty early. I've been covering these launches since nearly the very beginning of the iPhone's existence*...
This iconic dangerous USB hacking tool is back with a vengeance
Rubber Ducky, the USB hacking tool that has reached celebrity status due to its part notoriety, has gotten a brand-new iteration, one more dangerous than ever before. Security expert Darren Kitchen showed off Rubber Ducky 3.0 at the recent DEF CON event, showing there's still life in the iconic threat yet.
This is the lamest Microsoft Office security threat we've ever seen - but people will still fall for it
Many cybersecurity attacks are often highly-developed, well thought-out schemes that look to get the better of victims through skilled programming and malware deployment - but sometimes you just want to go the simple route. A new scam has been uncovered that uses the incredibly low-tech technique of sending a USB...
TechRadar
Vivo and iQoo begin Android 13 Preview Program: Here's how to register for the beta testing
Vivo has begun accepting applications for the open beta testing of its Funtouch OS 13. The company announced that users will be able to try out the latest version of its mobile operating system from August 23. In a recent tweet, Vivo and its sub-brand iQoo have both confirmed that...
Next-gen Google Nest Wi-Fi router will seriously speed up your home network
From the depths of the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) database, a new filing was discovered for a new Google Nest Wi-Fi router that supports Wi-Fi 6E. The filing is available for the public to read through (opens in new tab), but it’s all test results, some reports, and a few letters. Unfortunately there are no images of the new Google Nest Wi-Fi device apart from a label (opens in new tab). What we do know is the model number will be G6ZUC and the different wireless technology (opens in new tab) standard that will be housed with the device.
There's a major new security update for iOS and macOS, so update now
Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.5.1, iOS 15.6.1, and iPadOS 15.6.1 which addresses two zero-day vulnerabilities being actively exploited in the wild. One of the flaws, affecting all three forms of the software is an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in the OS Kernel which can be abused to grant malicious applications highest privileges - in other words, an attacker could use it to fully take over a vulnerable endpoint (opens in new tab).
