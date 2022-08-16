From the depths of the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) database, a new filing was discovered for a new Google Nest Wi-Fi router that supports Wi-Fi 6E. The filing is available for the public to read through (opens in new tab), but it’s all test results, some reports, and a few letters. Unfortunately there are no images of the new Google Nest Wi-Fi device apart from a label (opens in new tab). What we do know is the model number will be G6ZUC and the different wireless technology (opens in new tab) standard that will be housed with the device.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO