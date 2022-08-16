Read full article on original website
Related
Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures
A mother has been found guilty of infanticide after a court heard that she violently shook her 10-week-old daughter, leaving her with 18 rib fractures and a fatal head injury.The attack, on 31 January 2018, took place six days after Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was discharged by Haringey social services into her parents’ care – against the advice of healthcare professionals at Barnet Hospital, who warned that she was at risk of neglect.Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before shaking Lily-Mai, pulling and twisting her leg. The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond...
BBC
Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl
A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
Man and woman arrested after four-week-old baby dies in Somerset
A man and a woman have been arrested after a newborn baby died in Somerset.Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called an address in Chard just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 July, after reports a baby had fallen ill. The baby, which was around one month old, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died a week later on the evening of Saturday July 23, the force said on Tuesday.Following a medical assessment of the baby’s injuries, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was interviewed and released on...
Couple found dead in the ocean as cops investigate the bizarre double death after finding man floating 2.5km out to sea
A man's body has been found floating kilometres off the coast almost 24 hours after his partner's body was found at a nearby popular beach. Emergency services were called to Moonee Beach in NSW's Lake Macquarie region on Monday afternoon after a body was located in the water. A woman,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CCTV shows final moments of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte playing in street before fatal stabbing
Police have released CCTV footage of Lilia Valutyte playing in the street moments before she was fatally stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.The nine-year-old can be seen playing with a hula hoop alongside her younger sister just ten minutes before the shocking attack last Thursday (28 July).Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to save her.A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lilia and appeared in court earlier this week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dev Patel speaks with police in Adelaide after trying to break up fightPolice say man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-oldMurder investigation launched after nine-year-old girl dies from suspected stab wound
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said.
Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself
A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Relief as missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Bath home three days ago is found safe
There was widespread relief as a Bath teenager reported missing amid growing concerns for her welfare has been found safe, police announced. Ruby, 13, who had been missing for three days, vanished from her home in Bath on Tuesday, August 9. Officers had been very concerned for her welfare and...
The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39
The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
Couple arrested after appearing to give baby shot of vodka
A couple have been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after shocking footage emerged appearing to show a baby being given a shot of vodka. An investigation was launched by authorities after the 14-second clip was shared on social media, in which a woman who is believed to be the baby's mother pours clear liquid from what looks like a bottle of vodka.
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Wealthy homeowner in his 40s is found dead on a 'millionaire’s row' as man, 43, and woman, 42, ‘both known to the victim’ are arrested on suspicion of murder
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of killing a man at a house in a millionaire's suburb in Dorset. Police were called to an address in Canford Cliffs, in Poole, on Saturday night after reports a man in his 40s had died suddenly. After arriving at the scene officers...
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A woman was charged with murder after allegedly passing drugs to her incarcerated boyfriend through a kiss at a Tennessee prison. Rachel Dollard was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and introduction into a penal facility on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement.
Family devastated as girl, 13, with ‘beautiful soul’ dies after being found unconscious in a car park
THE devastated family of a teen girl who died after being found unconscious in a car park has paid tribute to the "beautiful soul". Chloe Wheatman, 13, was found on Brighton Road in Sutton, Surrey, at around 1am last Friday. She was rushed to hospital but died a short time...
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
Popculture
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral
LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
Married 31-year-old Vietnamese migrant is identified as a victim of Oldham mill fire via national immigration database, inquest hears
An inquest was today opened into the deaths of two people after human remains were discovered at a burnt-down mill in Oldham. Married man and Vietnamese migrant Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, is so far the only victim to be identified - via the national immigration database - after the devastating blaze in May.
Wanted man caught by police after huge teddy bear spotted 'breathing'
A wanted man was caught by police after they spotted a huge teddy bear seemingly breathing. Joshua Dobson, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, had been wanted by cops since May, when he stole a car before fuelling up without paying. Last month, officers went to the 18-year-old's address to arrest him...
Comments / 0