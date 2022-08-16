ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures

A mother has been found guilty of infanticide after a court heard that she violently shook her 10-week-old daughter, leaving her with 18 rib fractures and a fatal head injury.The attack, on 31 January 2018, took place six days after Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was discharged by Haringey social services into her parents’ care – against the advice of healthcare professionals at Barnet Hospital, who warned that she was at risk of neglect.Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before shaking Lily-Mai, pulling and twisting her leg. The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond...
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
The Independent

Man and woman arrested after four-week-old baby dies in Somerset

A man and a woman have been arrested after a newborn baby died in Somerset.Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called an address in Chard just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 July, after reports a baby had fallen ill. The baby, which was around one month old, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died a week later on the evening of Saturday July 23, the force said on Tuesday.Following a medical assessment of the baby’s injuries, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was interviewed and released on...
The Independent

CCTV shows final moments of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte playing in street before fatal stabbing

Police have released CCTV footage of Lilia Valutyte playing in the street moments before she was fatally stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.The nine-year-old can be seen playing with a hula hoop alongside her younger sister just ten minutes before the shocking attack last Thursday (28 July).Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to save her.A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lilia and appeared in court earlier this week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dev Patel speaks with police in Adelaide after trying to break up fightPolice say man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-oldMurder investigation launched after nine-year-old girl dies from suspected stab wound
CBS Baltimore

Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said. 
LADbible

Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself

A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
Daily Mail

The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39

The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
LADbible

Couple arrested after appearing to give baby shot of vodka

A couple have been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after shocking footage emerged appearing to show a baby being given a shot of vodka. An investigation was launched by authorities after the 14-second clip was shared on social media, in which a woman who is believed to be the baby's mother pours clear liquid from what looks like a bottle of vodka.
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
