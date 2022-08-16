Read full article on original website
State continues push for densification
Department of Land Conservation and Development is giving Albany and Corvallis until the end of the year before lifting parking-related restrictions on new housing near the cities’ downtown districts. It’s a bid to increase housing density, reduce the amount of land set aside for cars and meet state climate...
Lebanon commission punts intersection hearing
Lebanon’s planning board will recommend or deny an annexation in September of land under Grandpa’s Grocery, where the city wants to install a traffic signal at Stoltz Hill and Airport roads. The property’s owner, a mid-Willamette Valley-based commercial developer, wants to raze a house and the bodega to...
Apply now for the Linn County Sheriff's Office Citizens’ Academy
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its fall citizens’ academy. The academy will start Sept. 14 and run through Nov. 30. Participants will meet every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be one Sunday excursion to the county firearms range and animal control.
