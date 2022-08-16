ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
Business Insider

Intelligence officials withheld sensitive information from Trump while he was in office because they feared the 'damage' he could do if he knew: report

A former CIA official said US intelligence purposely withheld some information from Donald Trump. "We certainly took into account 'what damage could he do if he blurts this out?'" Douglas London told the New York Times. Trump's rocky relationship with his own intelligence officials has been widely documented. Intelligence officials...
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
The Independent

Former Trump administration adviser says she found classified documents in ladies’ room

As the fallout from the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid continues, a former Trump administration staffer-turned-critic has described finding classified documents in a bathroom during the former president’s tenure.Olivia Troye, who served as a counterterrorism adviser in the Department of Homeland Security and in the office of vice president Mike Pence before leaving the administration in 2020, told the story on MSNBC.“I found classified information in the ladies’ room of the White House onetime,” she said, “in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. And I immediately walked it right up to security and said, ‘I just found this in the bathroom’, I...
Business Insider

A group that wants to eliminate nuclear weapons says the FBI's seizure of documents at Mar-a-Lago highlights vulnerabilities in global security: 'We really have no idea what was going on inside Trump's head'

ICAN says the FBI's seizure highlights the vulnerability of global security. "There's no room for error," says Alicia Sanders-Zakre, a policy research coordinator with ICAN. Federal agents took classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. An international group that wants to eliminate nuclear weapons says the FBI's seizure...
Business Insider

Trump frantically packed up documents to take with him in the last days of his presidency after finally accepting he was leaving the White House, report says

FBI agents recovered classified materials during a raid on Mar-a-Lago Monday, court documents say. Sources told NBC News that in the last days of Trump's presidency aides rushed to pack up documents. One source said Trump didn't seriously start preparing to exit the White House until after January 6. Between...
