Read full article on original website
Related
Historic drought and climate change push Colorado River to record low levels
John Berggren is a water policy analyst with the Western Resource Advocates, and he joins us next. This is a nonprofit that supports policies against climate change. JOHN BERGGREN: Thanks for having me, Steve. INSKEEP: How is the Colorado River Basin - which is huge, by the way, covers states...
Arizona, Nevada and Mexico see water usage cuts as Colorado River shortage deepens
Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officially declared the Lower Colorado River Basin has hit a "Tier 2" shortage, triggering new cuts in water usage for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico.
What a pest! Spotted lanternflies are spreading in the U.S.
Ever since the spotted lanternfly first appeared in Berks County, Pa., in 2014 (arriving from its home in Asia), this invasive species has been booking it across the United States. Recent reports indicate the bugs have settled in New York, Canada, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina, and now, according to...
States dependent on Colorado River wonder if desalination could help the water supply
Severe drought has states dependent on the Colorado River looking at alternatives. Desalinating seawater may be a viable supplement to some areas, but likely can't fix much of the river's deficit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan's abortion ban is blocked for now
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state's 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state's chief medical officer. The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said...
In Oregon, public defense system rift leads to firing of defense chief
A dispute between Oregon's chief justice and the head of the public defender's office has erupted, with accusations of judicial overreach and unmet concerns about an ongoing defense attorney shortage.
Fact Check: Is NC a top state for ghost gun confiscations?
It’s time for our weekly fact check of North Carolina politics. This week, we look at a claim made by a federal prosecutor about a certain type of gun. Mike Easley, Jr. is a U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. During the announcement of a new violent crime prevention initiative in July, Easley said ghost guns are a growing problem in North Carolina. The prosecutor added the state is, "among some of the top states in the country for the number of ghost guns that are seized as crime guns." For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Paul Specht of WRAL.
A rapidly spreading E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio is raising health alarms
At least 29 people have fallen ill during a fast-moving E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio, while the source of the outbreak is still unknown. Of the confirmed cases, 15 are in Michigan and 14 are in Ohio. No deaths have been reported from the outbreak, but at least nine people have been hospitalized.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House
JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska's only House seat.
Can a teen be too immature to choose abortion? This court case shows the complexities
A Florida court effectively blocked a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old from getting an abortion, saying she is not mature enough to make that decision despite her own acknowledgment that "she is not ready for the emotional, physical, or financial responsibility of raising a child." News of the case blazed a trail...
Has abortion ruling given Beasley a lift? New poll shows tied race with Budd
Throughout much of the race for an open U.S. Senate seat, Cheri Beasley’s campaign events have been staid. She would give a speech. A modest crowd would politely clap. But as the election draws closer — and the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade energizes some Democrats — her supporters are dialed in.
New emergency system will alert Washington state to locate missing Indigenous people
Washington is the first state in the nation to create a missing persons alert specifically for Native Americans. They experience some of the highest rates of violence in the country. It is a victory for a movement that has worked to bring visibility to missing and murdered Indigenous women. But as Amy Radil of member station KUOW reports from Seattle, the first use of this new system reveals how complicated some of these missing persons cases truly are.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local News Roundup: Abortion access; Charlotte F.C. headquarters; Mecklenburg Sheriff patrols; Charlotte social districts
Legal decisions in North and South Carolina impact abortion access in both states. Where do reproductive rights stand and what comes next?. Charlotte City Council is moving closer to adding a social district after hearing public comment this week. Plus, what else is on the group's plate before a new council begins next month.
The psychedelic ayahuasca is easier to find even though its legality is questionable
A church in New Hampshire offers the use of ayahuasca. It's one of a small but growing number of retreats where people can use hallucinogens. Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
Suspended Florida prosecutor sues Governor Ron DeSantis to get his job back
MIAMI — A Florida prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis for removing him from office. The state attorney from Tampa, Andrew Warren, was ousted earlier this month by DeSantis. The Republican governor said he acted because of statements Warren had signed pledging not to prosecute people for violating abortion restrictions or a law prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors.
New citizens could become important NC voting bloc
Newly naturalized U.S. citizens could play an important role in swing states during the midterm elections. A new study found North Carolina among the top states where this voter bloc could have a political impact. An estimated 5.2 million potential new voters were naturalized nationwide since 2016, according to a...
Judge reinstates NC’s 20-week abortion ban
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South’s few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies,...
NC attorney general fights campaign ad probe
The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting his 2020 Republican challenger,...
NC Court: Likely overstep in Voter ID mandate needs more study
North Carolina’s highest court found problems Friday with the way that legislators advanced a voter identification mandate approved by citizens on the 2018 ballot, but the justices stopped short of striking it down. The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a lower court should hold more hearings to consider...
NC appeals court: Pot search lawful despite hemp similarity
Although illegal marijuana and lawful hemp look and smell the same, criminal prosecution for pot in North Carolina can still be legitimate when sight or odor contributes to a warrantless search and seizure, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday. A three-judge panel found no errors related to a...
WFAE
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0