Arizona State

WFAE

What a pest! Spotted lanternflies are spreading in the U.S.

Ever since the spotted lanternfly first appeared in Berks County, Pa., in 2014 (arriving from its home in Asia), this invasive species has been booking it across the United States. Recent reports indicate the bugs have settled in New York, Canada, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina, and now, according to...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Michigan's abortion ban is blocked for now

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state's 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state's chief medical officer. The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said...
LANSING, MI
Fact Check: Is NC a top state for ghost gun confiscations?

It’s time for our weekly fact check of North Carolina politics. This week, we look at a claim made by a federal prosecutor about a certain type of gun. Mike Easley, Jr. is a U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. During the announcement of a new violent crime prevention initiative in July, Easley said ghost guns are a growing problem in North Carolina. The prosecutor added the state is, "among some of the top states in the country for the number of ghost guns that are seized as crime guns." For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Paul Specht of WRAL.
POLITICS
Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska's only House seat.
ALASKA STATE
New emergency system will alert Washington state to locate missing Indigenous people

Washington is the first state in the nation to create a missing persons alert specifically for Native Americans. They experience some of the highest rates of violence in the country. It is a victory for a movement that has worked to bring visibility to missing and murdered Indigenous women. But as Amy Radil of member station KUOW reports from Seattle, the first use of this new system reveals how complicated some of these missing persons cases truly are.
WASHINGTON STATE
The psychedelic ayahuasca is easier to find even though its legality is questionable

A church in New Hampshire offers the use of ayahuasca. It's one of a small but growing number of retreats where people can use hallucinogens. Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Suspended Florida prosecutor sues Governor Ron DeSantis to get his job back

MIAMI — A Florida prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis for removing him from office. The state attorney from Tampa, Andrew Warren, was ousted earlier this month by DeSantis. The Republican governor said he acted because of statements Warren had signed pledging not to prosecute people for violating abortion restrictions or a law prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors.
FLORIDA STATE
New citizens could become important NC voting bloc

Newly naturalized U.S. citizens could play an important role in swing states during the midterm elections. A new study found North Carolina among the top states where this voter bloc could have a political impact. An estimated 5.2 million potential new voters were naturalized nationwide since 2016, according to a...
ELECTIONS
Judge reinstates NC’s 20-week abortion ban

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South’s few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NC attorney general fights campaign ad probe

The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting his 2020 Republican challenger,...
POLITICS
NC Court: Likely overstep in Voter ID mandate needs more study

North Carolina’s highest court found problems Friday with the way that legislators advanced a voter identification mandate approved by citizens on the 2018 ballot, but the justices stopped short of striking it down. The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a lower court should hold more hearings to consider...
POLITICS
NC appeals court: Pot search lawful despite hemp similarity

Although illegal marijuana and lawful hemp look and smell the same, criminal prosecution for pot in North Carolina can still be legitimate when sight or odor contributes to a warrantless search and seizure, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday. A three-judge panel found no errors related to a...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
