Wyoming State

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
The Independent

Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state

Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Democrats Just Got a Sign That Midterms Might Not Be So Brutal

Democrats got a bit of good news in Tuesday’s elections that suggests this fall’s midterm elections might not be as brutal as the party once feared. In Minnesota, Democrats lost a special election by just four points in a mostly rural southern Minnesota House district, a much closer margin than then-President Donald Trump’s 10-point victory in 2020.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Alaska 2022 primary results

Alaska is one of two states holding primary elections Tuesday. Get Wyoming 2022 primary results from the Fox News Election center. Of the seven Republican senators who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol riot, only Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is running in 2022.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Montanan

Maybe it’s time to let Trump take the fall he’s earned

Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall And won’t be back to finish his wall. All MAGA’s horses and all MAGA’s men, Can’t put Trumpty Dumpty back together again. The legal, political, and financial troubles for former president Donald Trump have magnified exponentially this week and, as they say in the political world, “the optics are not […] The post Maybe it’s time to let Trump take the fall he’s earned appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Race for Congress tightens

Republicans are more enthusiastic than Democrats about voting in the November election, but the spread has narrowed, according to a new Fox News national survey. If voting today, the survey shows the race tied, as 41% would back the Democratic candidate in their House district and 41% the Republican. The GOP had a 3-point edge in July and June, and a 7-point advantage in May.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Cheney - live: Biden calls Wyoming congresswoman after defeat and Trump attacks

US president Joe Biden reached out to Liz Cheney on Wednesday after she lost to Donald Trump-backed Republican nominee Harriet Hageman.Mr Biden had called the Wyoming congresswoman and Trump critic as the 45th president wasted no time in taking a victory lap, Bloomberg reported.“Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others," Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now,” he added, before quipping that...
WYOMING STATE
MSNBC

GOP focuses on the Hillary Clinton email mess it doesn’t remember

For Donald Trump’s critics, his Mar-a-Lago scandal has brought to mind the mess surrounding Hillary Clinton’s emails, and for good reason. Republicans and much of the political world spent years treating the Democrat’s email server protocols as one of the defining controversies of the era — with many on the right calling for her prosecution for allegedly mishandling classified information.
POTUS
deseret.com

The Republican primaries are almost over, and Trump won

The 2022 primary season is nearly over, but already one thing is clear: former President Donald Trump won. Candidates who support Trump’s false claim of widespread fraud in the 2020 election have won big in key swing states, and candidates he backed to challenge the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol have been mostly successful.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Ted Cruz appeals to grassroots conservatives and GOP insiders as he readies for 2024

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is prepping a $100 million campaign as he mulls reelection to the Senate or a run for president in 2024. Top of mind for the Texas Republican is former President Donald Trump; whether Trump mounts a third White House bid will influence Cruz’s next move. But one decision is firm: The senator will be on the ballot in 2024. To leave open the option of seeking a third Senate term or waging a strong bid for the Republican presidential nomination, Cruz has taken steps this election cycle to woo grassroots conservatives and curry favor with party insiders — in Texas and across the country.
TEXAS STATE
