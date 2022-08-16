US president Joe Biden reached out to Liz Cheney on Wednesday after she lost to Donald Trump-backed Republican nominee Harriet Hageman.Mr Biden had called the Wyoming congresswoman and Trump critic as the 45th president wasted no time in taking a victory lap, Bloomberg reported.“Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others," Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now,” he added, before quipping that...

