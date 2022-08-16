John Wick prequel series The Continental is on the move. The series is moving from Starz to NBCU streamer Peacock. The unusual move comes more than four years after the project was first unveiled by the premium cable network. Sources have told Deadline that the three-part action event series is more of a natural fit for Peacock, which recently acquired the rights to the John Wick movies, and comes as Starz has repositioned its brand over the last few years to focus more on female skewing series such as Outlander and series that fit specific demographics such as the Power franchise.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO