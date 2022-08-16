Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LA
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Los Angeles Restaurants That Are Big On Flavor And Small On The WalletLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Authorities Looking for Woman Who Went Missing in Cerritos
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a 20-year-old woman with schizoaffective disorder who went missing in Cerritos. Esemaj Banks was last seen about 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 10800 block of College Place, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Banks is Black, 5 feet, 1...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 23, Reported Missing in Altadena
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a 23-year-old woman who was last seen in Altadena. Jai Rmanii Hicks was last seen on July 16 in the 200 block of West Woodbury Road, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Hicks...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a shooting in Palmdale. The shooting was reported about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Bryan Olmedo, 22, of Lancaster, died at the scene, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Brazen Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home Charged
A man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges against Dillon Klincke, 31, include allegations of inflicting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pacoima Shooting
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a Pacoima-area shooting that left a woman critically wounded. The crime occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “As...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to MoVal Woman
A man suspected of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was being held Thursday on $1 million bail. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Shino allegedly provided the...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Shooting Near Harbor Gateway Area
Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Kevin Prado,...
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Shooting Near Harbor Gateway
A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area bordering Harbor Gateway. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue and the Los Angeles city limit, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Drop Again in LA County; 13 More Deaths Reported
Thirteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported by Los Angeles County Friday, while the number of hospitalized patients with the virus fell again. According to state figures, there were 940 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Friday, down from 996 on Thursday. Of those patients, 91 were being treated in intensive care, down from 109 a day earlier.
mynewsla.com
Police Investigate Theft of Watches from Beverly Grove Home
A male suspect broke into a Beverly Grove-area home Wednesday and allegedly assaulted the homeowner before making off with what was reported to be a haul of high-end watches. The break-in was reported just after 2:25 p.m. Wednesday at the home located in the 6600 block of West Sixth Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Loses Latest Bid for Re-Sentencing in Woman’s 1988 Killing
A state appeals court panel Friday rejected the defense’s latest bid for re-sentencing for a man behind bars for a drug crime when he was linked by DNA to the killing of a woman whose body was found at a South Los Angeles high school in 1988. The three-justice...
mynewsla.com
Probationer Accused of Killing Man, Wounding Two Others in Perris
A 23-year-old probationer accused of shooting three men, one fatally, is slated to be arraigned next month on murder and other charges. Jonathan Manriquez of Lake Elsinore was arrested earlier this week and charged with murder and two counts of firearm assault, along with sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Relative, Wounding Another Arraigned
A 67-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and attempted murder. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested earlier this month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with the...
mynewsla.com
Witnesses Detail Instances of Retaliation at LA County Sheriff’s Department
Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness — who called into the meeting anonymously out of fear of...
mynewsla.com
Gang Member Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana Arrested
A 24-year-old convicted felon suspected of killing another man in what police called a gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was in custody Tuesday. Santa Ana Police Department officers were called about 3:20 p.m. Monday to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, on reports of the shooting and found the victim down with a gunshot wound to his torso at the scene, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
Police Vow Street Takeover Crackdown Following 7-Eleven Flash Mob Robbery
Efforts were continuing Friday to track down participants in a “flash mob” of looters who swarmed a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles as part of a street takeover, while Los Angeles police vow to crack down on anyone participating in such a takeover.
mynewsla.com
Man Behind Bars For Alleged Attempt to Set Grocery Store Employee on Fire
A 31-year-old transient man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of attempting to set fire to a grocery store employee, who confronted him about allegedly trying to steal a cartful of items. Raul Genaro Bautista was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery, according to the Riverside County...
mynewsla.com
Chemical Spill at Jurupa School Injures Custodian, Prompts Campus Lockdown
An acid leak at a Jurupa Valley school Friday injured a custodian and prompted a lockdown at the campus, but no students were exposed. The pool acid leak was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Jurupa Valley High School, near the intersection of Bellegrave and Etiwanda avenues, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Operating Honey Oil Lab in Eastvale Neighborhood
A 38-year-old man suspected of operating a honey oil lab that posed a public safety threat to an Eastvale neighborhood was released from jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Ronald Brett Lilly was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of manufacturing illegal substances and possession of marijuana for sale. Lilly was...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Police Seek Help Identifying Gas Station Robber
Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed a gas station near an off-ramp from the Pomona (60) Freeway in Riverside. Investigators released images from security surveillance cameras that captured the suspect during the June 28 holdup at the Arco station in the 2200 block of Main Street.
Comments / 0