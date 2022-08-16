Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Unity Software, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - U
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Unity Software, Inc. ("Unity" or the "Company") U and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 22-cv-03962, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Unity securities between March 5, 2021 and May 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
LAW・
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MF LFST AMPE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
LAW・
Benzinga
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp ("RBB" or the "Company") RBB. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in RBB stock or options and would like to discuss your...
IM Cannabis To Raise Up To $5M Via Private Placement Led By Management
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC is undertaking a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million. The offering, which is expected to close in one or more tranches, will be led by the company's management team, including Oren Shuster, CEO, and Marc Lustig, chairman of the company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
G2 Energy Provides Update on Masten Unit Operations
Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - August 16th, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. GTOO, GTGEF, (FKN:UD9) (the "Company" or "G2") is pleased to provide an operational update on its wholly owned Masten Unit ("Masten"). G2 expects to begin work on several wells in the latter half of August, or early September....
Benzinga
FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Terra Tokens Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important August 19 Deadline in Securities Class Action - UST, LUNA, KRT, ANC, WHALE, ASTRO, APOLLO, XDEFI, MINE, aUST, vUST, MIR, mBTC, mETH, mVIXY, mTSLA, UST-mVIXY-LP, bLUNA-LUNA-LP, XDEFI-UST-LP, bLUNA, bETH
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Terra Tokens, including UST, LUNA, KRT, ANC, WHALE, ASTRO, APOLLO, XDEFI, MINE, aUST, vUST, MIR, Mirrored Assets (e.g. mBTC, mETH, mVIXY, mTSLA, etc.), Liquidity Pool tokens (e.g. UST-mVIXY-LP, bLUNA-LUNA-LP, XDEFI-UST-LP, etc.) and/or Bonded Assets (e.g. bLUNA and bETH) (together "Terra Tokens"), between May 20, 2021 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 19, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action lawsuit against Defendants TerraForm Labs Pte. Ltd ("TFL"), Jump Crypto, Jump Trading LLC, Republic Capital, Republic Maximal LLC, Tribe Capital, DeFinance Capital, DeFinance Technologies, GSR/GSR Market Limited, Three Arrows Capital Pte. Ltd, TFL's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Do Kwon, and TFL's Head of Research, Nicholas Platias (Kwon and Platias together, "Individual Defendants").
Benzinga
BacTech Environmental Provides Environmental Permitting Update on Tenguel Bioleaching Plant Progress
TORONTO, ON – TheNewswire - August 15, 2022 – BacTech Environmental Corporation BAC, BCCEF, (FSE:0BT1) ("BacTech" or the "Company"), a commercially proven environmental technology company delivering eco-friendly bioleaching and remediation solutions for precious metal and critical mineral recovery, is pleased to provide an environmental permitting progress report on its Tenguel, Ecuador bioleaching plant project.
Comments / 0