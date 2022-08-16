Read full article on original website
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
biztoc.com
The Motor City is moving south as EVs change the automotive industry
Automakers are investing in towns across the American South. The new plants bring tax and workforce advantages as the industry moves toward EVs.
Going electric will cost the auto industry hundreds of thousands of jobs, experts predict
Electric cars are simpler to make than gasoline vehicles. That simple fact could have the auto industry headed toward an employment crisis.
JOBS・
MotorTrend Magazine
Future Cars: Honda's Electric Revolution Begins With the 2024 Honda Prologue
WHAT IT IS: The 2024 Honda Prologue will be the manufacturer's first dedicated electric SUV. It will use a General Motors chassis and battery, and GM will build it. WHY IT MATTERS: Although late to the game, Honda plans to sell 300,000 electric vehicles in North America by 2026 and half a million by 2030. The Prologue will be Honda's first of several new EVs. But with other automakers bringing competitive vehicles, we'll have to see if the Prologue has enough to win over Americans. The first image shows a long wheelbase and lots of black cladding to emphasize outdoorsy vibes, but we've yet to hear any details regarding its powertrain, range, or other specs.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
Agriculture Online
Tesla disrupted the auto industry. What about agriculture?
Tesla has now sold more than 3 million cars worldwide. There is no doubt that automotive manufacturers are shifting research and development dollars toward making more electric vehicles (EVs) to capture some of Tesla’s growing market dominance in this space. If you, like me, love cars, trucks, and other...
A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can
...And it's being marketed as a way to free us from the tough decision to buy an EV. Meanwhile, people who want to buy an EV can't. The post A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla Already Using BYD Blade Batteries For Giga Berlin Models
Several reports on the Chinese press agree that BYD's Blade batteries are already in the Berlin Gigafactory and that the Model Y will be the first to implement them at the end of this month, or beginning of September. Several Chinese media sources state that BYD's Blade batteries have already...
Top Speed
The EV Market May Be Too Crowded for Electric Supercars to Flourish
The automotive world is experiencing the most significant challenge of all time: the transition from internal-combustion engines to fully electric or hybrid power. While the latter is a temporary solution, most automakers have chosen to go all-electric by the decade’s end. Koenigsegg is one of the niche hypercar brands that has adopted electrification by manufacturing PHEVs but has no plans for fully electric hypercars, as more mainstream EV car companies are already offering excellent performance for a much lower price.
Tree Hugger
What to Know Before Buying a Used Electric Car
Buying a used car be a challenging experience, and buying a used electric vehicle is no exception. Since EVs are relatively new entrants into the vehicle market, most EV sales are of new vehicles—unlike gasoline cars, where 70% of U.S. car sales are of used vehicles. As the EV...
nextbigfuture.com
Three Eras of Machine Learning and Predicting the Future of AI
Compute, data, and algorithmic advances are the three fundamental factors that guide the progress of modern Machine Learning (ML). Researchers studied trends in the most readily quantified factor – compute. They show :. before 2010 training compute grew in line with Moore’s law, doubling roughly every 20 months.
Cyngn Releases White Paper Examining the State of Autonomous Industrial Vehicles and the Market’s Future Growth Potential
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, announced the release of a white paper that examines the critical role automation is playing across dozens of industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005273/en/ Cyngn announces the release of a white paper examining the significant role automation is playing across several diverse industries and why automation is expected to grow to an over $300 billion market by 2027. Source: Cyngn
Car Buying Is Undergoing A Digital Revolution
Through the year’s first half, 2022 has been somewhat of a roller coaster ride for financial markets and investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened the year at an all-time high with a volume tickling 37k on January 4, but plummeted to under 30k by mid-June. The market has been on the upswing since that point, but one trend has stayed steady throughout the year: Used car sellers, especially those with robust e-commerce platforms, are poised to make investors a ton of cash.
Electric vehicles: four things that will help Australia shift gears after a ‘decade of denial’
Australia is changing lanes and embracing electric vehicles. That was the message from the nation’s first Electric Vehicle Summit in Canberra on Friday. With speakers ranging from Robyn Denholm, the chair of Tesla, to Mike Cannon-Brookes, the co-founder of Atlassian and Paul Sansom, the chief executive of Volkswagon Australia, the summit had a lot of ground to cover and a big void to fill.
nextbigfuture.com
The Decade of CHANGE
This coming decade will be seen as THE decade of CHANGE that defines and shapes the next 100 and even next thousand years. This new decade will be even more important than any developments in the past 2000 years. It will transition us from the world similar to the 20th century to a science fiction world but world far richer and better than any old science fiction story.
Electric Vehicle Subscription Company Autonomy Expands to 23,000 Vehicles
As the demand for electric vehicles grows, consumers now have even more options to make the switch from gas to electric. Enter EV startup Autonomy, a subscription-based service that allows customers to have access to a fleet of electric cars without having to buy or lease the vehicle. Autonomy CEO Scott Painter joined Cheddar News’ Closing Bell to discuss the company's expansion to 23,000 available vehicles from 17 car manufacturers in a $1.2 billion deal. “We're going to be talking with all of these manufacturers about which vehicles are coming to market, but there are 38 different make/model trims that have been announced over the next 12 to 18 months,” Painter said. “We want to be able to offer all of these new choices. We do believe it's time to go electric.” Users can access the cars through Autonomy’s partnership with AutoNation.
This funky looking electric car wants to save the planet. Here’s what it’s like driving it
The Nimbus electric vehicle takes up less space than a traditional car and uses less energy. And it tilts to the side, like a motorcycle, when it turns.
MotorAuthority
Mahindra to use VW Group's MEB tech for 5 electric SUVs
India's Mahindra on Monday signed a deal with Volkswagen Group to use components from the automaker's MEB platform to design mainstream electric vehicles. Mahindra plans to use the components in a new platform dubbed Inglo, which will eventually underpin at least five electric SUVs to be sold under the Mahindra brand.
motor1.com
17-year-old boy’s electric motor design could revolutionise EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionising a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
