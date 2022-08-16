As the demand for electric vehicles grows, consumers now have even more options to make the switch from gas to electric. Enter EV startup Autonomy, a subscription-based service that allows customers to have access to a fleet of electric cars without having to buy or lease the vehicle. Autonomy CEO Scott Painter joined Cheddar News’ Closing Bell to discuss the company's expansion to 23,000 available vehicles from 17 car manufacturers in a $1.2 billion deal. “We're going to be talking with all of these manufacturers about which vehicles are coming to market, but there are 38 different make/model trims that have been announced over the next 12 to 18 months,” Painter said. “We want to be able to offer all of these new choices. We do believe it's time to go electric.” Users can access the cars through Autonomy’s partnership with AutoNation.

