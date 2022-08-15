Read full article on original website
CERCLA Suit by New Hampshire Against McCord over VOC Contamination
The state of New Hampshire has sued McCord Corporation, alleging violations of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) over environmental damage that McCord’s subsidiary (then named Davidson Rubber, Inc.), allegedly caused at its factory. According to the complaint, between 1966 and 2006, Davidson Rubber’s manufacture of...
Snap Seeks Stay of User’s Facial Recognition Tech. Case Pending Illinois Supreme Court Decision
Nearly three dozen individuals suing Snap Inc. for biometric privacy violations resulting from their use of its popular social media app Snapchat may now face a pause in proceedings. Snap’s Tuesday-filed motion before an Illinois federal court says that a question critical to the plaintiffs’ ability to plead jurisdiction should soon be answered by the state’s highest court.
Tribe Files Suit Against McKinsey for Alleged Role in Opioid Epidemic
Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians filed suit on Monday in the Northern District of California against defendants McKinsey & Company, Inc. and a swath of unidentified individuals. The complaint alleges that the defendants played an “integral role in creating and deepening the opioid crisis.”. The plaintiff...
