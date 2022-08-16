Read full article on original website
The Decade of CHANGE
This coming decade will be seen as THE decade of CHANGE that defines and shapes the next 100 and even next thousand years. This new decade will be even more important than any developments in the past 2000 years. It will transition us from the world similar to the 20th century to a science fiction world but world far richer and better than any old science fiction story.
Physicist Claims To Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness
According to the theory, all that’s needed to solve the hard problem of consciousness is to change our assumptions about it. When we realize that consciousness is a physical, relativistic phenomenon, the mystery of consciousness naturally dissolves. How do 3 pounds of brain tissue create thoughts, feelings, mental images,...
3 Million Tesla Cars Record and AI Autolabels Everything
31 minutes into Tesla Herbert interview, Robert Scoble says Tesla has the largest sample of human walking data to train Teslabots. All Tesla cars have video of people walking around parked and moving cars. There are over 3 million Tesla cars and each driven car sends 2-4 gigabytes of data every day to the Tesla central servers. Robert met the autopilot and FSD team and they are working with this data. Everything is autolabeled. Every item and action in the video is labeled. This is used for driving and steet analysis but Tesla also has video of people doing other tasks like picking things up and moving things.
This physicist actually slowed down the speed of light
In 1999, a Danish physicist named Lene Hau did the unthinkable. She slowed the speed of light. It was a remarkable move that completely changed our idea of universal constants. Since then, Hau has repeatedly proven that we can manipulate the speed of light, even going so far as to stop it, move it around, and more. But how exactly was she able to pull this off? The answer is simple: science.
“Technomancer” Scientists Make Robot Zombies Out of Dead Spiders
While it may seem like something straight out of Dr. Frankenstein’s lab, scientists at Rice University are putting a modern spin on reanimating the dead. More specifically, they’re creating zombie spider robots. With a recently published study in the Advanced Sciences journal, a Rice engineer and graduate student explained why the group seemingly brought deceased arachnids back to life.
Inside the life of the overemployed
What’s top of mind at the watercooler. If you spend some time scrolling through the “Overemployed” Reddit page or website, you’ll come across a number of posts by people boasting about the obscene amounts of money they make from juggling multiple full- and part-time jobs. While...
