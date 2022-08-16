31 minutes into Tesla Herbert interview, Robert Scoble says Tesla has the largest sample of human walking data to train Teslabots. All Tesla cars have video of people walking around parked and moving cars. There are over 3 million Tesla cars and each driven car sends 2-4 gigabytes of data every day to the Tesla central servers. Robert met the autopilot and FSD team and they are working with this data. Everything is autolabeled. Every item and action in the video is labeled. This is used for driving and steet analysis but Tesla also has video of people doing other tasks like picking things up and moving things.

