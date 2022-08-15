Read full article on original website
Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?
It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
Former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings has a ridiculous prediction for the NFC North
Is there any player that hates his former team as much as Greg Jennings hates the Green Bay Packers? The former Packers second round round wide receiver has constantly been at odds with his former team. In the past, he has trashed Aaron Rodgers and seemingly never picks the Packers to do well. Jennings continued that tradition on a YouTube post for The 33rd Team:
Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens
Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
NFL Insider Reveals Tough Colts Injury News
The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to bounce back to the playoffs after missing it last season. They had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but missed it. Moving forward, they hope that the pieces in place will be enough to get them over the hump. However, it’s possible that...
Two unknowns make a big impression at Packers camp
For the Green Bay Packers, this is the dawn of a new era. Gone are the days of 30-point games offensively and big chunk plays featuring Davante Adams. The offense now runs through Aaron Jones and a cast of unknown characters at wide receiver. However, when it comes to the Green Bay Packers defense, it is hard to find many flaws.
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow has realistic stance on contract extension talks with Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow still has two years left on his rookie deal. Fresh off leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, though, it would make sense for Cincy to lock up its young, star quarterback and in the process — set itself up for a bright future.
Watch: Green Bay Packers WR Sammy Watkins completely loses a New Orleans Saints DB for a nice catch
While drops have been a huge problem for the Packers early in training camp, there have been many big plays as well. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about the frustration with his receivers but did not mention any of the veterans. The video below shows why. Sammy Watkins absolutely destroys the Saints defensive back.
Pittsburgh Steelers announce the signing of former Falcons linebacker James Vaughters
On Tuesday, ahead of the NFL’s deadline to limit the roster to 85 players, the Pittsburgh Steelers made some moves to switch things up at linebacker. The Steelers announced the signing of former Falcons linebacker James Vaughters. In a corresponding move, the team waived Tuzar Skipper with an injury designation.
Watch: Adrian Peterson knocks out sparring partner in preparation for fight with Le'Veon Bell
There was a time when Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell were two of the best running backs in the NFL, and they were certainly high on most fantasy football draft boards. Peterson will be a Hall of Famer one day and Bell certainly made a name for himself during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Steelers Insider Clarifies The QB Battle
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to solidify their depth chart at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. The 2022 campaign will be the first that “Big Ben” won’t start after being the undisputed top play-caller for the squad for 18 seasons. Their candidates for selection include Mason Rudolph,...
Lions WR has memorized each receiver drafted ahead of him
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a unique motivational tactic stemming from his NFL Draft experience. St. Brown, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was the 17th wide receiver drafted in his class. The former USC standout certainly thinks that was a mistake, and is so motivated by it, he has memorized every single wide receiver drafted ahead of him.
Report: Teams calling Eagles about availability of WR Jalen Reagor
Two teams have called Eagles GM Howie Roseman about Reagor in recent days, per InsidetheBirds.com’s Geoff Mosher, who adds one AFC squad has done so along with an NFC team. Roseman backed Reagor in a post-draft statement this year, but the former TCU standout has not yet justified his lofty draft slot (No. 21 overall). That has helped prompt the Eagles to devote significant resources to the receiver position in both the 2021 and ’22 offseasons.
QB Aaron Rodgers meets with Packers' receivers a day after heavy criticism
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers blasted his group of young receivers on Tuesday, calling them out for "a lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions" and "running the wrong route," among other things. On Wednesday, the future Hall-of-Famer hashed things out with the group. "A day after...
The 49ers Are Dealing With Injuries To 2 Key Players
The San Francisco 49ers had a fairly auspicious start to their preseason schedule on Friday, as they defeated the Green Bay Packers, 28-21. The contest was notable for it being Trey Lance‘s first as the team’s full-time starter at quarterback, and he didn’t disappoint. But injuries are...
Watch: Romeo Doubs absolutely cooks Saints starting CB
I am not sure if any player in the Green Bay Packers’ camp is gaining more hype than rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is making a “wow” play on a daily basis at camp. Aaron Rodgers, Eric Stokes, Randall Cobb, Jaire Alexander, coaching staff and many beat writers have taken notice. Now opposing teams are getting to see the rookie wide receiver firsthand. The Green Bay Packers are hosting joint practices with the New Orleans Saints this week, which means we get to see one on ones with opposing teams. This one went to the Packers rookie.
Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial
Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
Report: Then-Giants GM Dave Gettleman didn't answer phone for potential Broncos trade for No. 2 pick in 2018 draft
The tenure of former New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will not be remembered fondly by the team’s fans. One story that came out recently will not make the fans feel any better about what could have been. SNY reporter Connor J. Hughes, who covers both the Jets...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 17, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Football Game
Packers worked out CB Marcus Murphy, CB De’Vante Cross, CB Josh Saunders, and CB Kendall Karcz. Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman leaves practice on a cart with a groin injury. Raiders activated DT Johnathan Hankins, DB Trayvon Mullen, DE Bilal Nichols and WR Dillon Stoner from I/R. Raiders worked out...
ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season
It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
