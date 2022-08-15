ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?

It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens

Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals Tough Colts Injury News

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to bounce back to the playoffs after missing it last season. They had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but missed it. Moving forward, they hope that the pieces in place will be enough to get them over the hump. However, it’s possible that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Two unknowns make a big impression at Packers camp

For the Green Bay Packers, this is the dawn of a new era. Gone are the days of 30-point games offensively and big chunk plays featuring Davante Adams. The offense now runs through Aaron Jones and a cast of unknown characters at wide receiver. However, when it comes to the Green Bay Packers defense, it is hard to find many flaws.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers Insider Clarifies The QB Battle

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to solidify their depth chart at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. The 2022 campaign will be the first that “Big Ben” won’t start after being the undisputed top play-caller for the squad for 18 seasons. Their candidates for selection include Mason Rudolph,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Lions WR has memorized each receiver drafted ahead of him

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a unique motivational tactic stemming from his NFL Draft experience. St. Brown, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was the 17th wide receiver drafted in his class. The former USC standout certainly thinks that was a mistake, and is so motivated by it, he has memorized every single wide receiver drafted ahead of him.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Teams calling Eagles about availability of WR Jalen Reagor

Two teams have called Eagles GM Howie Roseman about Reagor in recent days, per InsidetheBirds.com’s Geoff Mosher, who adds one AFC squad has done so along with an NFC team. Roseman backed Reagor in a post-draft statement this year, but the former TCU standout has not yet justified his lofty draft slot (No. 21 overall). That has helped prompt the Eagles to devote significant resources to the receiver position in both the 2021 and ’22 offseasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The 49ers Are Dealing With Injuries To 2 Key Players

The San Francisco 49ers had a fairly auspicious start to their preseason schedule on Friday, as they defeated the Green Bay Packers, 28-21. The contest was notable for it being Trey Lance‘s first as the team’s full-time starter at quarterback, and he didn’t disappoint. But injuries are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Romeo Doubs absolutely cooks Saints starting CB

I am not sure if any player in the Green Bay Packers’ camp is gaining more hype than rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is making a “wow” play on a daily basis at camp. Aaron Rodgers, Eric Stokes, Randall Cobb, Jaire Alexander, coaching staff and many beat writers have taken notice. Now opposing teams are getting to see the rookie wide receiver firsthand. The Green Bay Packers are hosting joint practices with the New Orleans Saints this week, which means we get to see one on ones with opposing teams. This one went to the Packers rookie.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial

Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season

It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA

