The Georgia Department of Education recently accepted Bibb County School District into the 2022-2023 Economic Development Partnership Designation program. The EDP is a districtwide certification process that prepares school districts to adopt best practices and behaviors that support economic development, strengthen their programs, and align education with key regional industries. “We are excited to be a part of the EDP program and all that designation entails,” said Dr. Lori Rodgers, Assistant Superintendent of District Effectiveness and Federal Programs. “Connections with local industry partners have always been important to us, and this program will only help strengthen those connections.”

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO