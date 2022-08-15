Read full article on original website
Ethiel Garlington of Historic Macon Foundation on the North Highlands Project
Ethiel Garlington is the Executive Director of Historic Macon Foundation. He talks about the new approach revitalization has taken in Macon and the North Highlands example. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Events Happening in Macon: August 19th - 28th
Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First Street, Macon, GA 31201. Presented by Macon Film Festival at The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201. All Access Pass ($150): Experience everything the festival has to offer! This pass is your ticket festival screenings, parties/receptions...
Mercer Women’s Basketball Coach Shares Her Book with Bibb County First Graders
It was Dr. Seuss who once said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”. Mercer women’s basketball coach Susie Gardner wrote a book with the hope of sparking a love of reading in children. See more.
Warner Robins Police Department Adding New Cameras Throughout City
Warner Robins was just designated as a Smart City. The first phase in the designation will focus on public safety. According to Warner Robins Mayor Larhonda Patrick, the city has grown so fast the number of law enforcement is lacking. That’s why the Warner Robins Police Department is focusing on alternatives to help decrease crime. See more.
Stephen Adams on Recent Examples of Job Creation Success in the Region
Stephen Adams is the Executive Director of the Macon Bibb County Industrial Authority. He talks about companies that have come to the area in recent months creating jobs in different industry segments. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact...
GADOE Accepts Bibb County Into EDP Program
The Georgia Department of Education recently accepted Bibb County School District into the 2022-2023 Economic Development Partnership Designation program. The EDP is a districtwide certification process that prepares school districts to adopt best practices and behaviors that support economic development, strengthen their programs, and align education with key regional industries. “We are excited to be a part of the EDP program and all that designation entails,” said Dr. Lori Rodgers, Assistant Superintendent of District Effectiveness and Federal Programs. “Connections with local industry partners have always been important to us, and this program will only help strengthen those connections.”
Macon County Residents Get Access to High Speed Fiber Internet
Almost 3,000 Macon County residents now have access to high speed internet for the first time. It’s all thanks to a partnership between the county and Kinetic Wireless. See.
