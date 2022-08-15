ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathleen, GA

Events Happening in Macon: August 19th - 28th

Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First Street, Macon, GA 31201. Presented by Macon Film Festival at The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201. All Access Pass ($150): Experience everything the festival has to offer! This pass is your ticket festival screenings, parties/receptions...
MACON, GA
Warner Robins Police Department Adding New Cameras Throughout City

Warner Robins was just designated as a Smart City. The first phase in the designation will focus on public safety. According to Warner Robins Mayor Larhonda Patrick, the city has grown so fast the number of law enforcement is lacking. That’s why the Warner Robins Police Department is focusing on alternatives to help decrease crime. See more.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Stephen Adams on Recent Examples of Job Creation Success in the Region

Stephen Adams is the Executive Director of the Macon Bibb County Industrial Authority. He talks about companies that have come to the area in recent months creating jobs in different industry segments. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact...
MACON, GA
GADOE Accepts Bibb County Into EDP Program

The Georgia Department of Education recently accepted Bibb County School District into the 2022-2023 Economic Development Partnership Designation program. The EDP is a districtwide certification process that prepares school districts to adopt best practices and behaviors that support economic development, strengthen their programs, and align education with key regional industries. “We are excited to be a part of the EDP program and all that designation entails,” said Dr. Lori Rodgers, Assistant Superintendent of District Effectiveness and Federal Programs. “Connections with local industry partners have always been important to us, and this program will only help strengthen those connections.”
BIBB COUNTY, GA

