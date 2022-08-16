Kriz: 5% of OC’s Beginning of Year Homeless Population is Now Dead, with 51 New Deaths in July, 287 for the Year

Read full article on original website
Popculture
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
womenworking.com
LAPD Reveals That Narcotics Were Found in Anne Heche’s System
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Anne Heche was under the influence when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home on August 5th. A blood test revealed the presence of narcotics in her system. However, additional testing is required to determine if they were given to her medically.
Toddler struck and killed by Amazon delivery van in Irvine
A 23-month-old died Tuesday after she was hit and killed by an Amazon delivery van, Irvine Police said. The Irvine Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to a reported collision in the 300 block of Estancia just after 3:30 p.m.
Anne Heche official cause of death revealed
Anne Heche died of smoke inhalation and the thermal injuries she sustained in her Aug. 5 car crash. The Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner listed sternal fracture due to blunt trauma as a contributing factor to her death, which was ruled accidental. According to the National Institute of Health, sternal fractures result from a person’s chest striking the steering wheel, with a slightly higher prevalence in females drivers. Heche was declared brain dead on Aug. 12 and taken off life support on Aug. 15 after matching with an organ donor recipient. “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a...
CBS News
Wave of violence in Tijuana, Baja California creating nightmare scenario for residents
CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez talked to a Tijuana resident who works in San Diego but lives with his family in Baja California. Oscar Celedon said the city is in chaos as reports spread of alleged cartel members roaming the streets with military-style weapons, pulling people from cars and busses.
Best Neighborhoods In San Diego To Buy A Home
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
International Business Times
25-year-old Man Scams The Elderly Of $2M, Imprisoned For Nearly 4 Years
A resident of Paramount, California, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for his role in a large-scale "grandparent scam" that targeted the elderly community across the country, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of California said Wednesday. Jack Owuor, 25, was sentenced to approximately 3.8 years behind...
Judge denies visitation for Irvine doctor accused of poising husband with Drano
Only a single nod of relief by Dr. Jack Chen after an Orange County Judge denied any visitations between his wife, Irvine dermatologist Dr. Yue Yu."I am not going to grant any communication between the respondent and the children," the judge said. Chen accused his wife of using Drano to poison him and during a hearing in family court on Thursday, the judge extended a restraining order against Yu, keeping the couple's two young children in his custody. Chen's attorney claims they have hours of video that shows her pouring the toxic substance into his cup. The attorney said it was...
Person found shot in West Hollywood
L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park.
Voice of OC
Santa Ana, CA
