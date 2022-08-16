MF DOOM Makes A Posthumous Appearance With Jay Electronica On Sonnyjim & The Purist’s “Barz Simpson”

Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Mary J. Blige Says R&B Becomes "Popular Music" When Justin Timberlake Or Adele Takes On The Genre
Questions posed by Sean "Diddy" Combs on social media have sparked several conversations about the state of R&B. The genre has been under scrutiny for years as some have argued that R&B's influence in popular culture has severely declined since its reign decades ago. The new generation has sonically shifted much of what the world classifies as R&B these days, and Diddy recently posed the question, "Who killed R&B?" before returning to ask his followers how they defined the genre.
hotnewhiphop.com
B.O.B Recalls Eminem's Reaction To André 3000's Verse On “Play The Guitar”
B.o.B recalled showing Eminem his collaboration with André 3000, "Play the Guitar," during a studio session back in the day while speaking with B High TV for a new interview. The song was intended for B.o.B's 2012 sophomore album, Strange Clouds, but didn't make the final tracklist. “I remember...
hotnewhiphop.com
Migos Reveal Why Takeoff Was Absent From "Bad & Boujee"
Quavo and Takeoff have revealed why Takeoff was infamously left off of the Migos' hit song, "Bad and Boujee." Speaking with Rap Radar for an upcoming interview, the two explained that it was an issue of timing. “Was it something about ‘Bad And Boujee’ why you didn’t wanna rap on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Roddy Ricch Seemingly Drags JT Into Back-And-Forth With Lil Uzi Vert
Roddy Ricch has been teasing new music since the release of his last studio album, Live Life Fast. His sophomore effort didn't receive the same acclaim or praise as his debut project but he's hinted that another body of work is coming soon. Though we haven't heard from him about a release date, we do know that he atleast has some new music coming out later this month, thanks to DJ Khaled.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Drama Lists Everyone Who "Did Something Wrong" During Drake-Meek Mill Beef Era
Things are all good between them these days, but Hip Hop remembers a time when Meek Mill and Drake weren't on the same accord. Sure, it made for some monumental diss tracks—as beefs in Rap often do—but no one believed that the two rappers would ever be able to come back from the scathing insults slung back and forth.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Issues $10 Mil Challenge To Music Execs Who Said His Career Was Over
Are you betting on or against Meek Mill? If you are an executive in the music industry, the Philadelphia rapper may have a proposition for you, but it could cause you to lose a hefty bag. Last week, Meek revealed that he would be sharing some big music news soon, even suggesting that we could have releases on the way as early as next month. We also reported that after leaving his management deal with Roc Nation, Meek signed with WME, partnering with the company for the Culture Currency Initiative.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Brings Out Roman For Extended Version Of "Super Freaky Girl"
It seems like Nicki Minaj is fully committed to dropping her new album this year. Since the top of 2022, she's blessed fans with a slew of new music including two collabs with Lil Baby and the Fivio Foreign-assisted, "We Goin Up." Over the past few months, she's ramped up the anticipation for the Rick James-sampled, "Super Freaky Girl," which arrived on Friday. Today, she blessed fans with an extended version including a new verse from her famed alter ego, Roman. "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" brings a fiery double-timed verse from Nicki as she brags about her mixtape sales and shouts out the YMCMB dynasty.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Cops New 18-Carat "Godfather Ring" From Legendary Jeweler Alex Moss
Drake is not shy when comes to flexing the fruits of his labor. Earlier this week, the hip hop star took to Instagram to celebrate his latest win of having 30 top five singles on the Billboard chart, by showing off his new 13-diamond, white gold ring--- also known as The Godfather Ring. Drizzy captured IG video of his epic new bling, "100 in the top 20 I can’t do the rubber strap with that stat line."
hotnewhiphop.com
Tevin Campbell Confirms He's Gay, Explains Why He Didn't Come Out Earlier
45-year-old Tevin Campbell's fans have long speculated about the "Can We Talk" hitmaker's sexuality and during his August 17th appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, he, at last, confirmed that he identifies as a gay man. "What makes me happiest right now is how far I’ve come in life,"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mariah The Scientist Shows Out For Young Thug On His 31st Birthday
At the start of this month, Young Thug managed to wow his rumoured boo, Mariah the Scientist, from behind bars with a super romantic gesture in celebration of her sold-out tour. Today (August 16), the incarcerated rapper celebrates his 31st birthday, for which the "Church" songstress didn't hesitate to go all out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Agree To "Hit For Hit" Battle In Atlanta
With Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in a legal war with Triller over Verzuz, it's unclear if we'll be seeing the series return anytime. However, there are still fans who are waiting for those huge, epic label showdowns and hopefully, they will arrive. When Irv Gotti visited Drink Champs, the Murder Inc boss said that the only label that could match against his own would be Bad Boy Records, but Diddy has another challenge already on the books.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Dre Says He Nearly Bailed On Super Bowl Show If Not For Jay-Z & Nas
Dr. Dre admits that he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, but was convinced not to cancel on the event after speaking with Jay-Z and Nas. Dre ended up performing at the game alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Anderson .Paak. Dre...
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game "DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind" Album Review
Retirement is seldom permanent in Hip-Hop, and The Game is the latest example of a rapper who just couldn’t fully step away from music. Two years and eight-and-a-half months after his tenth and “final” studio album Born 2 Rap, The Game has triumphantly bounced back from a brief retirement to unleash his eleventh studio album, DRILLMATIC Heart v. Mind. From Jay-Z’s Kingdom Come to Logic’s Bobby Tarantino III mixtape, post-retirement comeback albums tend to elicit mixed results. But, if DRILLMATIC makes anything clear, it proves that The Game had no business retiring in the first place.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Apologizes To Irv Gotti
Irv Gotti's interview on Drink Champs sparked plenty of reactions across the internet. Though the interview was conducted in the lead-up to The Murder Inc. Story on BET, Gotti spilled the tea on his relationship with Ashanti, which was arguably the biggest takeaway from the interview. Ja Rule chimed in on the matter, as well as Fat Joe.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Uzi Vert Flames Roddy Ricch's Boots From DJ Khaled's Video Shoot
Lil Uzi Vert is undoubtedly a fashion icon in their own right. Though sometimes, their choices come across as questionable, Uzi continues to push the boundaries with their fashion every time they steps out. However, they also carry high standards when it comes to having clean drip, and hip-hop fashion as a whole.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Locks In With BigWalkDog & PeeWee Longway On "Gelati"
Though he's spent the past two years reconstructing the 1017 empire, Gucci Mane has come through with plenty of hits in recent times. This year, he came through with So Icy Gang: The Re-up, which included plenty of hits like "Publicity Stunt," "Rumors" ft. Lil Durk, and more. However, it feels like Gucci is preparing to unload a new project soon, especially after the success of "Dissin The Dead."
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Reacts To Story About Him Punching The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
It's always wild to see hip-hop and EDM cross over but rarely does it result in an altercation, though. That's exactly what happened when Drew Taggart of dance duo The Chainsmokers tried to kiss T.I. on the cheek, to which the rapper responded with a swing at the 32-year-old producer and singer. The Atlanta trap pioneer, who was recently honored with an Outstanding Georgia Citizen award for his community work, later clarified in a video that it was just an incident and that there's no real beef with The Chainsmokers, even sharing some of the good times they had that night.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" Has Already Sold 100K Units: "So Grateful"
Now that she's back to releasing music on a more regular basis, 39-year-old Nicki Minaj is proving why she's been dubbed the Queen of Rap on more than one occasion. This Friday (August 12), she dropped off her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl," which has already racked up some seriously impressive streaming numbers thanks to her fans.
