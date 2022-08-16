MF DOOM Makes A Posthumous Appearance With Jay Electronica On Sonnyjim & The Purist’s “Barz Simpson”

Are you betting on or against Meek Mill? If you are an executive in the music industry, the Philadelphia rapper may have a proposition for you, but it could cause you to lose a hefty bag. Last week, Meek revealed that he would be sharing some big music news soon, even suggesting that we could have releases on the way as early as next month. We also reported that after leaving his management deal with Roc Nation, Meek signed with WME, partnering with the company for the Culture Currency Initiative.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO