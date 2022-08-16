Search for missing California teen Kiely Rodni to become ‘more limited’

The “astronomical” search effort for missing California teenager Kiely Rodni is set to be scaled down next week, police announced Monday.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Captain Sam Brown shared the development, which came 10 days after Rodni, 16, vanished from a campground party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.

“We are moving into a more limited but continuous search and rescue effort,” Brown said during a press conference.

Kiely Rodni has been missing since August 6, and was last seen at a end-of-school party near Prosser Family Campground. findkiely.com

Police and volunteers have not yet been able to locate her silver 2013 Honda CRV findkiely.com

“We’ve pulled in a ton of resources towards that goal and I think to date we’ve [put] over like 9,000 man hours into searching, which is astronomical.”

Officials said Monday that police would switch into an investigative mode after scouring the area north of Lake Tahoe in the air, on the ground and under water for the missing teen.

Rodni was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 6 at a large party with more than 100 teens and young adults. Her silver 2013 Honda CRV hasn’t been located and her phone has been without a signal since that morning, officials said.

Police said they are still looking to talk to witnesses and review video from the party. Although no one has withheld information, some revelers had been advised by adults not to talk to police, it was revealed at the press conference.

“If you have not come forward, if you were there and you saw something please come forward and let us know,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant John Barnhart.

Police have followed more than one thousand leads to find Rodni, all unsuccessful. AP

Authorities said Monday they had pursued more than 1,200 leads in the case, all of them dead ends.