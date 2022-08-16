ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Search for missing California teen Kiely Rodni to become ‘more limited’

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XoWSp_0hIj7ZxQ00

The “astronomical” search effort for missing California teenager Kiely Rodni is set to be scaled down next week, police announced Monday.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Captain Sam Brown shared the development, which came 10 days after Rodni, 16, vanished from a campground party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.

“We are moving into a more limited but continuous search and rescue effort,” Brown said during a press conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJgFA_0hIj7ZxQ00
Kiely Rodni has been missing since August 6, and was last seen at a end-of-school party near Prosser Family Campground.
findkiely.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aje7F_0hIj7ZxQ00
Police and volunteers have not yet been able to locate her silver 2013 Honda CRV
findkiely.com

“We’ve pulled in a ton of resources towards that goal and I think to date we’ve [put] over like 9,000 man hours into searching, which is astronomical.”

Officials said Monday that police would switch into an investigative mode after scouring the area north of Lake Tahoe in the air, on the ground and under water for the missing teen.

Rodni was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 6 at a large party with more than 100 teens and young adults. Her silver 2013 Honda CRV hasn’t been located and her phone has been without a signal since that morning, officials said.

Police said they are still looking to talk to witnesses and review video from the party. Although no one has withheld information, some revelers had been advised by adults not to talk to police, it was revealed at the press conference.

“If you have not come forward, if you were there and you saw something please come forward and let us know,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant John Barnhart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fqD1J_0hIj7ZxQ00
Police have followed more than one thousand leads to find Rodni, all unsuccessful.
AP

Authorities said Monday they had pursued more than 1,200 leads in the case, all of them dead ends.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Truckee, CA
State
Nevada State
Nevada County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Nevada County, CA
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Volunteers#Nevada County Sheriff#Prosser Family Campground#Crv
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy