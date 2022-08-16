ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Charlie Dixon
3d ago

Honestly, I wouldn't mind adopting a couple; however, the veterinarian bills are so outrageous. Those vets just sink the bank account. They all just milk you for as much as they can, making it a financial burden, to adopt.

brand ambassador
3d ago

this is so sad that there is this overpopulation of people yet not enough to do the right thing and help these furbabies out

KIRO 7 Seattle

Surge in pet surrenders leaves Tacoma Humane over max capacity

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Editor’s note: The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County had initially said the shelter was receiving an average of 212 animals a day. On Friday, shelter officials said that number was incorrect and that the average number of pets received daily from January to July 2022 was actually 23. However, the shelter currently has more than 200 animals that need medical care.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Pierce County animal shelters at capacity, ask community to adopt

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Courtney Bodett said his wife went to Graham to check in on a family home last night, but then things took an expected turn when a kitten popped up. “When she approached it, it was friendly,” Bodett said. “Then all of the other cats came out of the bushes at her, and the next thing I knew I was getting a phone call from her, saying, ‘we got nine cats.”
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
WOODINVILLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rabid bat found in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A rabid bat has been identified in Kittitas County. The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) received the bat for testing from a community member. The female who found the bat received post-exposure care and is expected to be fine. Her dog was also exposed, but is...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
PUYALLUP, WA
wa.gov

Fecal Matters: Silverdale Waterfront Park (Kitsap County) and Larrabee State Park (Whatcom County) are open for water recreation

On August 17, 2022, the Kitsap Public Health District lifted the advisory at Silverdale Waterfront Park in Kitsap County. On this same date, The Whatcom County Health Department opened Larrabee State Park in Whatcom County. Water sample results show there is no longer a public health risk from water-borne bacteria. These parks are now open for water-contact recreation.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake

Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Crews rescue woman near Cathedral Rock Mountain

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Crews rescued a woman near the Cathedral Rock Mountain area in the Cascade Mountain Range last week. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) shared video on Thursday showing rescue crews pulling what appears to be an elderly woman into a helicopter on Aug. 11. The KCSO...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Woman attacked in Vashon Island grocery store

A King County woman is recovering after being thrown to the ground while she was shopping for groceries. Investigators say it all may have started as an incident of road rage – only to somehow come to a boiling point inside the store.
VASHON, WA
q13fox.com

Bat tests positive for rabies in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Kittitas County officials announced on Wednesday that a bat that its health department received tested positive for rabies. The Kittitas County Public Health Department said a woman and her pet were exposed to the bat. They said the woman was healthy and received post exposure care, and the pet was up-to-date with the rabies vaccine.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

First local case of tick-borne disease identified in Washington

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health announced the first human case of tick-borne disease anaplasmosis within the state. According to the agency, a Whatcom County man in his 80s was hospitalized with severe disease on Aug. 8. Health officials say the man was working in brush...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

