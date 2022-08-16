ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Breakaway Music Festival

Breakaway Music Festival is a 2-Day outdoor music experience featuring your favorite artists in Electronic, Hip-Hop, and Pop music. General Admission to the event includes access to the Main Stage, Silent Disco tent, local food trucks and vendors, and Sponsor activities. FAQ'S. When does the Box Office open?. The Box...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Salsa Wednesdays

Salsa Wednesday's purpose is to share the Latino culture by teaching dance lessons, introducing Latino foods and creating diverse, equitable, and inclusive fun experiences. Wednesday, September 07, 2022 | 05:00 PM - 09:00 PM. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM - 09:00 PM. Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 05:00...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

