Weston, WI

947jackfm.com

Assisted living center to close

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Artisan Assisted Living in Wausau will close its doors. Residents received a notice letter addressed by Brent Youchler, of Starlight Senior Homes, to meet for a planning relocation conference. The letter says residents can file a complaint about the discharge process by contacting the regional...
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Eight Candidates Apply for Wausau School Board Seat

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday to begin the process of filling a vacancy in their ranks. Eight people have applied for one seat. According to Clerk Cassie Peck, they are (in alphabetical order):. A. Brandon Jensen. B. Barbara Newton.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
HUDSON, WI
Weston, WI
Government
City
Weston, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Weston, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Government
947jackfm.com

Task force looks at Central Wisconsin housing trends

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An area planning commission is trying to address the housing issues in Central Wisconsin. North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission held an open house Wednesday at Wausau City Hall, presenting their plan to gather data to tackle the housing crisis. New data from the 2020...
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project

Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County. Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration. During...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Shankland, Evers Announce Clean Water Grant Pool in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Wisconsin residents that have been waiting for help replacing or remediating their private water wells have relief in their sights. Governor Tony Evers and State Representative Katrina Shankland spent Tuesday touring the state to announce a new $10 million grant pool to help expand eligibility for a statewide program that until now had only been open to an exclusive club.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
947jackfm.com

Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Lincoln County Fair Is Open

MERRILL, WI. (WAOW-WSAU) — Wednesday marked the first day of five for Lincoln County Fair this year. It’s estimated that the fair brings in close to 30,000 people every year, and admission is free. Rides opened Wednesday at 5 p.m., after most operations started at noon, including food...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Taste n’ Glow Balloon Festival Brings Economic Boom

WESTON, WI (WSAU) — The second annual Taste ‘n Glow Balloon Festival brought an estimated $5 million to the area last month, and those are just the conservative estimates. Tim White of the Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau released the numbers this week during a meeting of the Weston Tourism Commission this week. White says they were able to use several high-tech and traditional methods to track where visitors came from including interactions with digital ads, credit card data, and reports from hotel managers on where guests came from.
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man accused of embezzling $70K from employer

A 47-year-old Wausau man accused of writing thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized checks to himself over a five-month span is facing felony theft charges, court documents show. Christopher S. Gustafson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if he is convicted on the single charge...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people riding on a motorcycle were injured Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a UTV. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. The two people on the motorcycle were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Details about their injuries were not released. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
UNITY, WI
WausauPilot

Update: 2 airlifted in in Hwy. 13 crash

UPDATE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 has been reopened to traffic. The two occupants of...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Wood County Woman Arrested After Drug Raid

TOWN OF SARATOGA, WI (WSAU) — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman following a drug raid in the Town of Saragota. Officers executed a search warrant at a home along Kester Road on Thursday and seized undisclosed amounts of meth, marijuana, and prescription pills. Arrested at the scene was Cassondra McCracken, who has a history of drug-related offenses along with charges of forgery and theft.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Five hurt in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Hudson football surges past Marshfield in season opener

A 17-point second quarter for Hudson erased any momentum Marshfield had gained early in the game and carried the Raiders to a 24-7 victory over the Tigers in the season opener for both teams Thursday night, Aug. 18, in Marshfield. Hudson trailed 7-0 before scoring the final 24 points, including...
HUDSON, WI

