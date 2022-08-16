Read full article on original website
947jackfm.com
Assisted living center to close
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Artisan Assisted Living in Wausau will close its doors. Residents received a notice letter addressed by Brent Youchler, of Starlight Senior Homes, to meet for a planning relocation conference. The letter says residents can file a complaint about the discharge process by contacting the regional...
947jackfm.com
Eight Candidates Apply for Wausau School Board Seat
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday to begin the process of filling a vacancy in their ranks. Eight people have applied for one seat. According to Clerk Cassie Peck, they are (in alphabetical order):. A. Brandon Jensen. B. Barbara Newton.
wxpr.org
Weeks before school starts, Northwoods schools struggle to fill open positions
Teachers, students and school administrators are all counting down the days until school starts. But this year, that’s not all they’re counting. School administrators across the Northwoods are also counting up the number of open positions that still need to be filled. A new survey from the Wisconsin...
WEAU-TV 13
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
WSAW
Stevens Point Mayor provides updates about Goerke Park, Business 51 and way to honor veterans
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s a lot going on this summer in Stevens Point. Mayor Mike Wiza stopped by Sunrise 7 to sit down with Tony Langfellow and provide some updates. Mayor Wiza said one of the most exciting projects is going on at Goerke Park. “Years ago, about...
947jackfm.com
Task force looks at Central Wisconsin housing trends
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An area planning commission is trying to address the housing issues in Central Wisconsin. North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission held an open house Wednesday at Wausau City Hall, presenting their plan to gather data to tackle the housing crisis. New data from the 2020...
spmetrowire.com
Stevens Point firefighter finds new home in Plover
The Plover Fire Department filled out its management team this week, featuring some familiar faces from other agencies.
wxpr.org
Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project
Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County. Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration. During...
Kilian resigns from Wausau committee, citing concerns over city policies
Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian resigned last month from Wausau’s Liberation and Freedom Committee amid concerns over city actions and policies that he says are contrary to the group’s mission. Kilian was one of nine members of the group and the sole representative from the City Council. The...
947jackfm.com
Shankland, Evers Announce Clean Water Grant Pool in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Wisconsin residents that have been waiting for help replacing or remediating their private water wells have relief in their sights. Governor Tony Evers and State Representative Katrina Shankland spent Tuesday touring the state to announce a new $10 million grant pool to help expand eligibility for a statewide program that until now had only been open to an exclusive club.
wearegreenbay.com
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
947jackfm.com
Lincoln County Fair Is Open
MERRILL, WI. (WAOW-WSAU) — Wednesday marked the first day of five for Lincoln County Fair this year. It’s estimated that the fair brings in close to 30,000 people every year, and admission is free. Rides opened Wednesday at 5 p.m., after most operations started at noon, including food...
947jackfm.com
Taste n’ Glow Balloon Festival Brings Economic Boom
WESTON, WI (WSAU) — The second annual Taste ‘n Glow Balloon Festival brought an estimated $5 million to the area last month, and those are just the conservative estimates. Tim White of the Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau released the numbers this week during a meeting of the Weston Tourism Commission this week. White says they were able to use several high-tech and traditional methods to track where visitors came from including interactions with digital ads, credit card data, and reports from hotel managers on where guests came from.
Wausau man accused of embezzling $70K from employer
A 47-year-old Wausau man accused of writing thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized checks to himself over a five-month span is facing felony theft charges, court documents show. Christopher S. Gustafson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if he is convicted on the single charge...
WSAW
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people riding on a motorcycle were injured Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a UTV. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. The two people on the motorcycle were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Details about their injuries were not released. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
Update: 2 airlifted in in Hwy. 13 crash
UPDATE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 has been reopened to traffic. The two occupants of...
947jackfm.com
Wood County Woman Arrested After Drug Raid
TOWN OF SARATOGA, WI (WSAU) — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman following a drug raid in the Town of Saragota. Officers executed a search warrant at a home along Kester Road on Thursday and seized undisclosed amounts of meth, marijuana, and prescription pills. Arrested at the scene was Cassondra McCracken, who has a history of drug-related offenses along with charges of forgery and theft.
WBAY Green Bay
Five hurt in Waupaca County crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson football surges past Marshfield in season opener
A 17-point second quarter for Hudson erased any momentum Marshfield had gained early in the game and carried the Raiders to a 24-7 victory over the Tigers in the season opener for both teams Thursday night, Aug. 18, in Marshfield. Hudson trailed 7-0 before scoring the final 24 points, including...
