MLB roundup: Rangers top A's after firing manager

August 16 - Glenn Otto ended a nine-start winless streak and Marcus Semien delivered a home run as the Texas Rangers edged the Oakland Athletics 2-1 on Monday in Arlington, Texas.

The victory capped a transitional day for the Rangers, who parted ways with manager Chris Woodward. Tony Beasley, who had coached third base for the club, was victorious in his first game as interim manager.

Otto (5-8) tossed six innings of one-run ball, though he walked a career-high six. Brock Burke followed with two shutout innings, and Jonathan Hernandez handled the ninth inning for his fourth save. A's starter James Kaprielian (3-7) worked 5 1/3 innings and surrendered two runs on six hits.

While Texas earned its third win in a row, the struggling A's took their ninth straight loss. The winning run scored in the sixth when Leody Taveras tripled off Kaprielian and came home on Bubba Thompson's single off Sam Moll. Nick Allen homered for Oakland.

Rays 4, Yankees 0

Ryan Yarbrough pitched four innings as a bulk reliever and earned his first win in nearly a year as visiting Tampa Bay topped New York.

The Rays won their third straight and sent the Yankees to their 10th loss in 12 games. David Peralta tripled and scored on a single by Isaac Paredes in the fourth inning as Tampa Bay beat New York for the fourth time in 11 meetings this season.

Tampa Bay added three runs in the ninth on a Jose Siri RBI single and a Yandy Diaz two-run single. Gerrit Cole (9-5) took the loss, allowing one run on five hits in six innings.

Guardians 4, Tigers 1 (Game 1)

Andres Gimenez hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the seventh inning and host Cleveland defeated slumping Detroit to open the clubs' doubleheader.

Gimenez had three hits, including a homer, while Jose Ramirez supplied two hits and an RBI for the Guardians. Aaron Civale struck out a season-high 10 batters in six innings, James Karinchak (1-0) pitched an inning of scoreless relief and Emmanuel Clase tossed a perfect ninth for his 27th save.

Riley Greene scored the Tigers' lone run on a first-inning groundout. Detroit starter Drew Hutchison gave up one run and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Tigers 7, Guardians 5 (Game 2)

Jonathan Schoop and Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning and Detroit snapped an eight-game losing streak with a win at Cleveland in the second game of a doubleheader.

Carpenter socked the first homer of his career and finished with three hits and three runs. Victor Reyes and Tucker Barnhart each supplied three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers.

Andres Gimenez homered for the second straight game, Luke Maile also homered and drove in two runs, and Steven Kwan added two hits and an RBI for the Guardians.

Marlins 3, Padres 0

Sandy Alcantara pitched seven scoreless innings and JJ Bleday slugged a solo home run to lead host Miami to a shutout win over San Diego.

Manny Machado, a Miami native, went 2-for-4, but the rest of the Padres combined for just three hits. Alcantara (11-5) allowed just four hits -- all singles -- and two walks, striking out seven batters as the Marlins snapped a four-game skid.

Joe Musgrove (8-6) took the loss, allowing eight hits and three runs in six innings.

Nationals 5, Cubs 4

Nelson Cruz drove in three runs with a home run and a double as host Washington defeated Chicago.

Cruz broke a 4-4 tie when he homered to center off Brandon Hughes (1-1) in the eighth. Carl Edwards Jr. (4-3) pitched one inning for the win, and Kyle Finnegan picked up his fifth save. Nationals starter Josiah Gray struck out 10 while allowing three runs in six innings.

Ian Happ homered twice for the Cubs. Chicago starter Marcus Stroman yielded four runs, all unearned, in 4 2/3 innings.

Phillies 4, Reds 3

Noah Syndergaard fired seven-plus strong innings and Edmundo Sosa drove in three runs with two hits as Philadelphia won at Cincinnati.

Syndergaard (7-8) struck out six and allowed three runs on eight hits and no walks in just 77 pitches. Seranthony Dominguez pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save as the Phillies won their 17th straight game when scoring at least four runs.

Jake Fraley homered for the Reds, who fell for the sixth time in seven games. Mike Minor (1-10) yielded four runs on 10 hits in five innings.

Orioles 7, Blue Jays 3

Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run and visiting Baltimore defeated Toronto.

Ryan McKenna had three hits and an RBI for Baltimore. The Orioles have five wins in their first seven games against the Blue Jays this season, including three consecutive head-to-head victories over the past eight days.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo homer for the Blue Jays, who have lost five of their past six overall. Yusei Kikuchi (4-7) allowed six runs (three earned) on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Twins 4, Royals 2

Max Kepler broke out of a 0-for-29 slump with three hits and an RBI to help lead Minnesota past Kansas City in Minneapolis.

Byron Buxton had two hits and Carlos Correa contributed a single and two walks for the Twins, who won for just the second time in seven games. Joe Ryan (9-5) allowed two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings, and Jorge Lopez pitched a scoreless ninth for his 21st save.

Vinnie Pasquantino homered and Salvador Perez, Michael Massey and Nicky Lopez each had two hits for Kansas City. Kris Bubic (2-7) gave up four runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

White Sox 4, Astros 2

Yoan Moncada had a two-run single to cap a four-run, two-out rally in the eighth inning that lifted Chicago to a win against visiting Houston.

White Sox starter Johnny Cueto (5-5) allowed two runs (one earned) and six hits in eight innings. Jose Abreu, the American League leader in hits, had two for the third straight game, helping the White Sox earn their fourth win in a row.

Astros starter Jose Urquidy gave up one run and six hits in 7 2/3 innings, striking out four with no walks. Houston saw its four-game winning streak end.

Braves 13, Mets 1

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Dansby Swanson each had three hits and three RBIs and Atlanta hit three home runs in a win over visiting New York to open a four-game series.

Acuna went 3-for-5 with three doubles while Swanson was 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. The home runs came from William Contreras, Eddie Rosario and Travis d'Arnaud.

After a 55-minute rain delay, Mets starter Carlos Carrasco (13-5) returned to the mound and got the final out of the second inning, but he was holding his left side when he returned to the dugout and went to the clubhouse. He exited the game at that point, having allowed three runs on four hits.

Dodgers 4, Brewers 0

Julio Urias tossed five scoreless innings to win his 10th consecutive decision and pace surging Los Angeles to a shutout victory in the opener of a four-game series at Milwaukee.

Urias (13-6) allowed four hits, striking out six and walking two to win for the 10th time in 11 starts since his last loss on June 12. Freddie Freeman and Gavin Lux homered for the Dodgers, who won for the 13th time in 14 games.

The Brewers, who scored just seven runs while losing two of three at St. Louis over the weekend, were shut out for the 10th time this season.

--Field Level Media

