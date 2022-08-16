ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juicy Couture owner scoops up UK's Ted Baker for about $254 million

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Juicy Couture and Forever 21 owner Authentic Brands (ABG) (AUTH.N) has agreed to buy Ted Baker (TED.L) in a deal worth roughly 211 million pounds ($254 million), ending months of speculation over the fate of the British fashion group.

Pandemic-related losses forced Ted Baker to put itself up for sale in April and the company picked a preferred suitor the following month. However, the bidder - reported to have been ABG - in June decided not to make an offer, forcing Ted Baker to consider other options. read more

Ted Baker has now reached an agreement with U.S.-based ABG, whose brands also include Reebok, consisting of 110 pence cash for each Ted Baker share, and which represents a premium of about 18.2% to Monday's closing price.

The companies said the deal would not be revised unless a rival suitor emerges.

"ABG believes there are significant growth opportunities for the Ted Baker brand in North America given (its) ... strong consumer recognition in this market," the New York-listed company said in a statement on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYOvT_0hIj4URA00

Known for its suits, shirts and dresses with quirky details, Ted Baker is in the midst of a turnaround plan and is looking to benefit from a rebound in demand for office and leisure wear.

In May it posted a smaller annual loss of 38.4 million pounds and said sales in the first quarter of the current year had risen 20% year-on-year. read more

Ted Baker had also rejected several bids from private-equity group Sycamore before launching its sale process, and Tuesday's move is the latest in a flurry of deals for British companies, made more affordable to overseas buyers by the weakness of the pound.

Ted Baker's shares were up about 17% at 108p in early trading, just shy of the offer price and still well short of their peak in 2015 when they were trading at 2,972p apiece.

($1 = 0.8299 pounds)

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Footwear News

Reebok Owner ABG to Acquire Ted Baker, Plans North American Expansion

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is the new owner of London-based fashion brand Ted Baker. As reported, ABG revealed on Tuesday morning that it has signed a deal to purchase the U.K.-based brand for 110 pence a share, or around £211 million (approximately $255 million based on current exchange rate) in total, a price that is about one-third lower than the 160 pence a share the company had originally expected. The deal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. In a filing to the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Ted Baker noted that ABG is paying an 18% premium to...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
WWD

Prada Group Seen Nearing Dual Listing

MILAN — Prada’s already shared plans to explore a second listing in Europe are reportedly getting into action. The luxury brand’s co-chief executive officer Patrizio Bertelli had hinted at the potential move during Prada’s Capital Market Day last year, as reported by WWD.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in BeijingKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour FashionFront Row at Prada Men's Spring 2023 “We are satisfied with Hong Kong, it was the right choice,” Bertelli said at the time, admitting, however, that “we could explore a listing in Europe. That said, we don’t feel the need to now, we are OK this way.” According to...
BUSINESS
WWD

Saks Fifth Avenue Stores Get a Tourism Pro

SFA, the company that owns and operates the 40 Saks Fifth Avenue stores, has appointed Kathleen Shea to the newly created position of vice president, travel and tourism strategy. The appointment demonstrates just how important tourism is for the Saks Fifth Avenue stores, particularly at the Fifth Avenue flagship in Manhattan and other downtown stores in gateway cities, such as Miami and Los Angeles. It’s also very unusual for a retailer to have an executive solely charged with drumming up more business with tourists.More from WWDInside Saks' Summer Kickoff Dinner Co-hosted by KeKe PalmerHoliday Windows 2019Saks Hosts Cocktail for Olivier Rousteing...
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Designer Handbags — Shop Kate Spade, Coach and More

It is the perfect time to shop for perfect designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for swimsuits and sandals for Labor Day weekend, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Hudson’s Bay Reviving Mass Merchant Retailer Zellers

Zellers, once a major mass merchandise chain in Canada, is being revived by Hudson’s Bay early next year. Toronto-based HBC will debut a Zellers e-commerce site and will roll out Zellers shops-in-shop at certain Hudson’s Bay locations.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019Christian Cowan Resort 2023Aaron Rose Philip Longs to Tear Down Barriers for Models With Disabilities Categories for the launch will include housewares and home decor, furniture, small appliances, toys, and pet accessories and “a design-led, value-driven private brand,” Hudson’s Bay said in a statement Wednesday. The company said apparel and other categories will be added later...
RETAIL
