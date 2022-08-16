Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Wise by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 19:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wise FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following county, Wise. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 755 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Appalachia and Pardee. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BUCHANAN AND SOUTHEASTERN DICKENSON COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Comments / 0