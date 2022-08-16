Effective: 2022-08-19 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BUCHANAN AND SOUTHEASTERN DICKENSON COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO