On September 17, 2022, the public is invited to join the Franklin Odd Fellows for an afternoon of fun and good cheer from 1 to 6:00 PM at the Bellingham Sportsman Club at 360 Lake St., Bellingham, MA 02019. This will be a fundraiser event with profits going to the Massachusetts Chapter of the Arthritis Foundation.

BELLINGHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO