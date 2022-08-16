Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LA
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Los Angeles Restaurants That Are Big On Flavor And Small On The WalletLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Breach of faith on candidate debate questions forces committee members to sign new confidentiality agreements
The West Hollywood City Council Candidate forum is scheduled for Tuesday, August 23rd. WeHo for the People, the candidate forum organized by the Chamber of Commerce and 11 Neighborhood Watch Groups, appears to have a snitch on the team. The questions for the debate had been a topic of discussion...
KEITH KAPLAN: Not televising candidate forum damages democracy
Keith Kaplan, Past Chair of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, released the following statement in response to the city not televising the annual candidate forum:. “I am saddened that the City of West Hollywood has chosen not to televise this year’s West Hollywood City Council Candidate Forum. It’s been a tradition for many years. A healthy community is a transparent community. It’s important that voters have the knowledge to make wise decisions as to who they would like to represent them in their beloved city. Withholding information from the voters, is a threat to democracy.
Catherine Eng appointed to Business License Commission
Catherine Eng, a longtime resident of WeHo and community advocate for the city’s East Side, has been appointed to the Business License Commission. Eng, a casting director and the founder of the WeHo East Facebook group, was appointed to the Commission by fellow Eastsider, Councilmember John Erickson. Eng expressed...
ALAN STRASBURG: City should air the Chamber’s candidate forum
Last night the West Hollywood city council refused to allow city staff to air on WEHOTV a serious city council candidate forum to be hosted jointly by the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, a bedrock of the city’s vitality, and by The League of Women Voters, the most respected and established debate sponsor in the nation, and by a coalition of nine established neighborhood groups representing West Hollywood residents. Refusing access to airing that forum on WEHOTV is an unprecedented abuse of the councilmembers’ offices of public trust. I could smell trouble when the item was pulled from the consent calendar. The unanimous vote, with Lauren Meister doing the right thing by recusing herself due to her status as a candidate for reelection, smacks of official censorship of the most important engagement citizens have in our democracy. This government overreach is an intrusion into the democratic and fair process of informing the public that this forum, and I hope others, is designed to do.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OpEd: The Grass is not always Greener
Today at 5pm is the final deadline for Candidates for the 2022 City Council election to submit their nomination papers. Melissa Crowder, the City Clerk will announce the final slate of candidates after all signatures are verified at the County level. The final list should be made public this Friday.
Reboot of advisory boards/commissions signals redistribution of power
The former Lesbian & Gay Advisory Board has a new name, and it’s being handed more power. What is now the LGBTQ+ Advisory Board will next year become the LGBTQ+ Commission, an upgrade in ability and influence. As the city describes it: “Several of the Commissions are quasi-judicial bodies that have the authority to adopt resolutions, conduct public hearings, and promulgate policies, rules, forms, or regulations found necessary to effectuate, implement and enforce the provision of the City’s Municipal Code under the Commission’s purview.”
OpEd: Compelled to Run
It’s time to nominate the slate of candidates for this year’s West Hollywood City Council election. Candidates who wish to seek a seat on the council are required to get 20 verified West Hollywood resident signatures. The nomination period ends August 12th, but will be extended to August 17th if any incumbent does not declare their intention to run for re-election. This year John D’Amico has indicated that he will not seek re-election, and Lindsey Horvath is seeking a seat on the County Board of Supervisors representing the 3rd district. We can expect the City Clerk to extend the nomination period to last through August 17th at the end of Friday 8/12.
AUG. 27: Women’s Equality Day
The City of West Hollywood and its Women’s Advisory Board will present the City’s annual celebration of Women’s Equality Day honoring the optimism, tenacity, and unrelenting spirit of the people who worked to secure women’s right to vote, and to illustrate how much can be achieved in a democratic society by the collective efforts of citizens committed to political reform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SUNDAY 9AM: CicLAvia — Meet the Hollywoods
CicLAvia—Meet the Hollywoods Presented by Metro will take place on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The City of West Hollywood, and the City of Los Angeles neighborhoods of Hollywood and East Hollywood will be transformed into car-free open streets for the day. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday,...
So Long, Soon-Shiong. John Phillips radio show muses
In her short tenure as West Hollywood’s Public Safety Commissioner, Nika Soon-Shiong did not exactly cover herself with glory. In Thursday’s Daily News, John Phillips took a cold, hard (but hilarious) look at her “accomplishments” such as voting to defund the police, resulting in cutting the city’s number of LA County Sheriff’s Department deputies from 60 to 56.
Horvath, Shyne clap back at social media attacks
Councilmember Lindsey Horvath and Mayor Pro Tem Shyne bemoaned the broadsides they frequently received on social media, with Shyne vowing to name names at future City Council meetings. The two took to the podium at Monday night’s council meeting to heir their grievances and defend themselves against the nasty and...
SATURDAY 10AM: Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) Open House
The City of West Hollywood will host an Open House celebration to mark the completion of the Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) at West Hollywood Park. The ARC Open House will take place on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Aquatic and Recreation Center, located at 8750 El Tovar Place. The Open House will commence at 10 a.m. with a ceremony on the South Lawn of West Hollywood Park featuring comments from members of the West Hollywood City Council at 10:15 a.m. Various stakeholders who worked on the ARC project will be in attendance. Refreshments will be served and there will be music by the Harrison Jazz Ensemble band. At 11 a.m. following the ceremony, hosted tours will be offered. The gathering point for hosted tours will be under the grand staircase just outside the park-level entrance (second floor of the ARC). Self-guided tours will also be available for those wishing to explore on their own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hightimes will re-open shuttered WeHo cannabis consumption lounge
Hightimes, the cannabis brand and parent company of High Times magazine, will reopen a former consumption lounge in West Hollywood. The Business License Commission on Tuesday greenlit a partial transfer of one of the city’s limited cannabis consumption area licenses into Hightimes’ ownership. The license was originally granted...
DEAR WEHO: New pool is all washed up
I’m writing to vent a bit about the new West Hollywood aquatic center. I have been using the public pool at west hollywood for years and never really had major issues at the old facility. The staff is always great and I’m grateful for all they do however my issue is with the supervisors and lack of consistency. I was extremely excited to get back in the water this time around and understand that things are a little different since covid but this new registration system is so hard to navigate. I’ve tried making reservations for lap swim however the reservations are never posted when they tell you it will be up. For one they have such a broad window. I believe the signage states that reservations will be posted between Wednesday 9 pm and Thursday 9 am and even then they have not been posted on time for the last few weeks. Do they really expect you to sit there for 12 + hours checking every couple of minutes until they go live? That’s just absurd. The water fitness class is another headache. There are so many of us that can’t seem to figure it out that the staff at the front are now being forced to take reservations in person and just allow everyone in but only after harassing you about doing it on line or telling you to add yourself to a wait list that doesn’t even exist. It’s becoming extremely frustrating.
LASD says clerk, not judge, advanced sheriff’s contempt hearing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement Thursday asserting that a judge’s clerk, and not the judge herself, advanced a hearing on the county’s request for a court to consider holding Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission about alleged deputy cliques.
Question raised about deputies escorting city officials at National Night Out
Sheriff’s deputies served as security escorts for several WeHo City Councilmembers and commissioners at National Night Out on Tuesday, the department confirmed after resident Alan Strasburg raised the question in a letter to Capt. Bill Moulder. “We have traditionally accepted requests to escort City Council Members for National Night...
Census data reveal how West Hollywood is changing, for better or worse
New data released by census.gov show a West Hollywood in flux, with nonwhite populations growing, wealth disparity deepening and a workforce evolving. WeHo lost 2.5 percent of its population from 2020 to 2021 —about 896 people. Less than 4 percent of WeHo residents are under 18 years old, and...
With 12 days left, 13 candidates for City Council and counting
The nomination period closes Aug. 12. But if any incumbent does not file to run for re-election the nomination period will extend for an additional five days through Aug. 17. As of 5PM Friday, July 28, a total of 13 candidates met with City Clerk Melissa Crowder and pulled nomination papers, as well as the looseleaf binder that includes all other materials outlining the deadlines and rules for submitting a ballot statement.
Crime in WeHo rises by 38 percent
Vehicle burglaries on WeHo’s West Side drove the Part I crime rate up by 38 percent in July over the same month in 2021, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Lt. Fanny Lapkin presented the Pubic Safety Commission with the latest data at their meeting Monday...
Who leads fundraising in race for WeHo City Council?
Robert Oliver closed the June 30 fundraising period for WeHo City Council having raised $112,133. Oliver, a Public Safety Commissioner, bested all other declared candidates by a wide margin. Donors included West Hollywood City Councilmembers Lindsey Horvath and John Erickson as well as Horvath appointee and City Lobbyist Esteban Montemayor, and a number of donations from Horvath and Erickson appointee’s. Latham & Watkins, attorneys who represent many of the city’s largest developers, were also solidly behind Oliver in his first race for West Hollywood City Council. There were 35 individual donations from West Hollywood residents.
WEHOville.com
West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.https://www.wehoville.com/
Comments / 0