MLB
These Twins are throwing harder than ever
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This isn’t your grandfather’s Twins pitching staff anymore. When baseball’s velocity revolution first took hold around the Majors, Minnesota was largely...
MLB
Missed chances, 'bad luck' put end to lopsided series
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fresh off a 7-4 homestand and a win against the first-place Dodgers, the Royals felt optimistic heading into Minnesota this week for a series against the Twins. Adding to the enthusiasm, rookie Vinnie Pasquantino was named the American League Player of the Week. Pasquantino kept his streak going,...
MLB
Abbott shows Cubs what they're missing
WASHINGTON -- Facing the team that drafted him for the first time since he was traded to the Giants in late April, Cory Abbott would have understandably been a little amped for his seventh outing (fourth start) of the season with the Nationals. But Abbott was calm and...
MLB
These 5 are officially Giants top prospects
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. MLB Pipeline unveiled its new list of Top 30 Giants prospects on Tuesday night, rolling out an updated version to account for 2022 Draft picks, Trade Deadline acquisitions and midseason performances from across the farm system.
MLB
Rodón strong, but Giants 'pen woes continue
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants were four outs away from matching their longest winning streak of the year, but their slumping bullpen ultimately couldn’t shut the door. Pinch-hitter Jake McCarthy’s two-out, two-run single off Dominic Leone in the eighth inning lifted the D-backs to a 3-2 win on Wednesday night at Oracle Park, ending the Giants’ winning streak at five.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
MLB
O'Neill reflects on No. 21 being retired by Yankees
From my position in right field, I could see Monument Park, a hallowed ground located behind the left-center-field fence at the old Yankee Stadium. That was the place where legends like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle have been honored with monuments and other Yankee greats have been celebrated with plaques. When it was suggested to me in 1999 that my career could eventually merit a place in Monument Park, I immediately changed the subject.
MLB
20 and (still) counting: Valdez ties club record for consecutive quality starts
CHICAGO -- Astros manager Dusty Baker wishes people would quit counting the number of consecutive quality starts Framber Valdez has been amassing. Baker wants everyone to sit back and simply enjoy the brilliance of the All-Star left-hander, who has teamed with Justin Verlander for a dominating 1-2 punch atop the Houston rotation.
MLB
Reporter tries mascot's slide, and it goes horribly wrong
MILWAUKEE -- Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner is known for his smooth slides. Longtime Dodger Talk host David Vassegh will also be known for his slide, but not for the same reasons. After a decade of coming to American Family Field, Vassegh was finally invited to slide down Bernie’s Chalet on...
MLB
White Sox fall short in comeback effort, ending win streak
CHICAGO -- History did not repeat itself Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, as the White Sox suffered a 3-2 loss to the Astros and watched their five-game winning streak come to an end, as well as a season-high seven-game streak at home. Manager Tony La Russa’s crew rallied from...
MLB
Sweep gets away from 'pen: 'A game you want back'
NEW YORK -- With a two-run lead entering the seventh inning Wednesday night, the Rays were nine outs away from leaving the Bronx with a series sweep and about as much momentum as they’ve had in months. Even after their bullpen faltered in the late innings, allowing the Yankees...
MLB
López showing upside, room for improvement
MIAMI -- Though Marlins right-hander Pablo López is in his fifth Major League season, he finds himself in uncharted territory. The calendar only reads Aug. 17, but he already has set career highs in innings (134) and starts (24). While the recent results haven’t been there for López, seen...
MLB
Carroll not ready yet, but could join D-backs in '22
SAN FRANCISCO -- With outfielder Stone Garrett being called up by the D-backs on Wednesday some fans wondered what that meant for Triple-A Reno outfielder Corbin Carroll, who is ranked as the team's top prospect (No. 3 overall) and is crushing the ball. For D-backs GM Mike Hazen, the answer...
MLB
These players will be Braves for how long?!
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There is a chance Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and Matt Olson will still be with the Braves when current first-graders are entering high school. Heck, Harris and Riley are positioned to possibly be around when those young kids become high school juniors.
MLB
Snitker not straying from 'pen plan down the stretch
ATLANTA -- As much as the Braves would like to win a fifth consecutive National League East title, manager Brian Snitker is more concerned about doing whatever he can to make sure his pitchers are as strong as possible over the regular season’s final weeks and into October. After...
MLB
'Big weapon' Patiño flashes postseason stuff
ST. PETERSBURG -- Luis Patiño gave the Rays what they needed on Thursday night. As Tampa Bay seeks opportunities to keep its top starters fresh, Patiño’s spot start gave the club an extra day of rest. After asking a lot of their bullpen the previous three nights at Yankee Stadium, he gave the Rays 5 2/3 innings. When a leadoff homer by Yandy Díaz was all they could muster before a five-run seventh, he gave them zeros on the scoreboard.
MLB
Melvin scrutinizes his moves in loss to Nats
SAN DIEGO -- Should the Padres have lifted Yu Darvish earlier? Heck, should they have let him pitch longer?. Really, those questions belie the point. Darvish was outstanding on Thursday night against Washington, cruising through eight innings and pitching into the ninth. On top of that, the Padres were facing a Nationals pitching staff with the sport’s highest team ERA. The ninth-inning maneuverings of manager Bob Melvin probably shouldn’t have carried so much weight in the first place.
MLB
Grissom's hustle on gutsy send nets big series win
ATLANTA -- As Vaughn Grissom rounded second and saw Braves third-base coach Ron Washington waving him home, he didn’t know what to think. “I wasn't thrilled at first. I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this is probably going to be a close play,’” Grissom said. It...
MLB
Keller moves to bullpen to 'take a look' at new role
MINNEAPOLIS -- With 11 rookies on the roster, and as many as seven in the lineup on a given day, the Royals are clearly getting a look at what their roster might look like in the future. Manager Mike Matheny announced Tuesday that the look will include former Opening Day...
MLB
Kimbrel rebounds with save to preserve Gonsolin's 15th 'W'
MILWAUKEE – A day after Craig Kimbrel blew the save for the Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts made it clear that the right-hander would be back on the mound Wednesday in a save opportunity. Roberts stuck to his word, sending Kimbrel out in the ninth inning to preserve a one-run...
