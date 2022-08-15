The median price of a single-family home in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has risen 67 percent over the last decade and a whopping 140 percent over the last 20 years. So says Scott Rogers of Funkhouser Real Estate Group, who reported this morning that the median sales price of a home in Harrisonburg and Rockingham is nearly 326-thousand dollars.

