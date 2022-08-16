Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla Chiu
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
WKRC
Man shot while playing dice in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in the West End overnight. It happened at 3 a.m. Friday on Linn Street at Livingston Street. Police say a man in his 40s was playing dice at the corner when he was shot two times. He was taken to UC...
WKRC
Coroner identifies motorcycle rider killed in a crash in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a crash in Colerain Township Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Colerain Avenue near Harry Lee Lane when a truck and motorcycle collided. The motorcycle rider was killed. On Thursday, the Hamilton County Coroner identified him as 18-year-old Gary...
WKRC
Police investigating shooting at Walnut Hills Wendy's
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday evening. Emergency units were called to the scene on William Howard Taft Road near the intersection with Melrose Avenue just before 7 p.m. Authorities say two employees were shot...
WKRC
Lawsuit alleges Forest Hills district didn't properly evaluate student with special needs
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The continuing education of a 12-year-old child with special needs is caught in a legal battle involving the Ohio Department of Education, his school district and his parents. Tyler Cantrell has been diagnosed with several different medical issues, but his parents argue Tyler's school district...
WKRC
Police identify man shot to death in Covington while walking home from work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Covington Thursday night. On Friday, police identified him as Virgil Stewart, 60. Police were called to the scene near the bridge on W 15th Street around 9 p.m. They found a man in his 60s suffering from a...
WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
WKRC
Police: Driver falls 35 feet running from crash scene in Kenton County
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WKRC) - A man suspected of causing a crash in Crescent Springs was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter not for injuries sustained in the crash but for injuries he received while allegedly running from the scene. Villa Hills Police say Nicholas Seissiger was headed west...
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates: Where teachers are leaving public schools the most in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Across the US, school districts are feeling the impact of a large-scale teacher shortage, and the Tri-State is no exception. West Chester native Rachel Immerman is entering her third year as a fourth grade teacher, but has seen a lot of her friends leave the profession in recent years.
WKRC
Sharonville man sentenced for murdering his wife, leaving her body behind a dumpster
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A jury convicted a Sharonville man of murdering his wife and dumping her body behind a dumpster more than four years ago. A judge then sentenced Brian Smothers to 15 years to life, plus one year on Friday. On the morning of Jan. 1, 2018 police were...
WKRC
Stuck truck causes traffic problems on Vine Street
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A tractor-trailer got stuck in Hartwell Wednesday morning. The semi was wedged under a railroad overpass on Vine Street just north of Ronald Reagan shortly after 8 a.m. The stuck truck caused traffic problems in the area.
WKRC
Woman arrested in Wilmington after leading police on chase, ramming cruisers
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was taken into custody after leading police on a chase in Wilmington and ramming her car into two police cruisers. Officers from the Wilmington Police Department tried to initiate a traffic stop Friday just before 1 a.m. on North Wall Street near East Main Street, according to the police chief.
WKRC
Police looking for man accused of rape in Over-the-Rhine
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are asking for help locating a man accused of a rape in Over-the-Rhine. Police said the crime happened just before 5 a.m. on Clifton Avenue near Lang Street Saturday. The suspect reportedly also used a gun in the offense. The suspect is described as...
WKRC
Newest restaurant at the Banks development in downtown Cincinnati set to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar, the newest restaurant at the Banks development in downtown Cincinnati, will soon welcome diners. The Filson is opening to the public at 25 E. Freedom Way at the Banks on Sept. 8. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier...
WKRC
Strike Out Cancer at Florence Y'alls game with Amanda Brennaman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can strike out cancer on August 19 with the Flornece Y'alls. The team is hosting a special game focusing on cancer awareness while having fun. Local cancer advocate Amanda Brennaman talks about her bobblehead, throwing the first pitch to Marty and a special uniform auction.
WKRC
Bootsy & Patti Collins start fund to help with dental costs in honor of nephew
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Do you ever get a nagging toothache that’s so painful you can’t chew food or even drink water? That infection can be life-threatening if it’s left untreated. Nobody knows it better than Cincinnati native and funk music legend Bootsy Collins and his wife Patti, who have started a fund in honor of their late nephew who died after not being able to afford dental care or an antibiotic.
WKRC
Police arrest man accused of stealing gun from Cheviot store
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man accused of stealing from a local gun store. Dwayne Johnson faces charges in connection with the theft at Arms & Accessories in Cheviot. He is from Dayton, Ohio. Two men and a woman walked into the store earlier in August. Court...
WKRC
Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra to perform movie scores during free concert
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra has a big event coming up that features movie music. Artistic director Eric Lechliter and CCJO board president Doug Lillibridge talk about "CCJO Goes to the Movies". It's 6 p.m. Sunday, August 21 at Washington Park. It's absolutely free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, even your dogs.
WKRC
Midwest Black Family Reunion has something for everyone
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Midwest Black Family Reunion returns to Sawyer Point for a 34th year on August 18. Spokeswoman Keeyana Avery talks about the events and what's going on during this big celebration.
WKRC
West Clermont Schools start the year with new principals, schools resource officer
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The West Clermont School District welcomed back about 8,400 students today for the 2022-2023 school year. The district added two new principals at the middle school and high school. In addition, they added a new school resource officer who will be responsible for the district’s elementary schools.
WKRC
84 pounds of pot, thousands of dollars and a gun seized during drug investigation
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A drug investigation nets, pot, cash, a weapon and three arrests. A regional drug task force seized 84 pounds of marijuana at three locations. The Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce served two search warrants: one on Marlou Drive in Hamilton and the other on Rutherford Court in Colerain Township.
