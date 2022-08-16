ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North College Hill, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Man shot while playing dice in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in the West End overnight. It happened at 3 a.m. Friday on Linn Street at Livingston Street. Police say a man in his 40s was playing dice at the corner when he was shot two times. He was taken to UC...
WKRC

Police investigating shooting at Walnut Hills Wendy's

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday evening. Emergency units were called to the scene on William Howard Taft Road near the intersection with Melrose Avenue just before 7 p.m. Authorities say two employees were shot...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
North College Hill, OH
City
Savannah, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkrc#The Red Cross
WKRC

Stuck truck causes traffic problems on Vine Street

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A tractor-trailer got stuck in Hartwell Wednesday morning. The semi was wedged under a railroad overpass on Vine Street just north of Ronald Reagan shortly after 8 a.m. The stuck truck caused traffic problems in the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police looking for man accused of rape in Over-the-Rhine

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are asking for help locating a man accused of a rape in Over-the-Rhine. Police said the crime happened just before 5 a.m. on Clifton Avenue near Lang Street Saturday. The suspect reportedly also used a gun in the offense. The suspect is described as...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
WKRC

Strike Out Cancer at Florence Y'alls game with Amanda Brennaman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can strike out cancer on August 19 with the Flornece Y'alls. The team is hosting a special game focusing on cancer awareness while having fun. Local cancer advocate Amanda Brennaman talks about her bobblehead, throwing the first pitch to Marty and a special uniform auction.
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Bootsy & Patti Collins start fund to help with dental costs in honor of nephew

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Do you ever get a nagging toothache that’s so painful you can’t chew food or even drink water? That infection can be life-threatening if it’s left untreated. Nobody knows it better than Cincinnati native and funk music legend Bootsy Collins and his wife Patti, who have started a fund in honor of their late nephew who died after not being able to afford dental care or an antibiotic.
WKRC

Police arrest man accused of stealing gun from Cheviot store

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man accused of stealing from a local gun store. Dwayne Johnson faces charges in connection with the theft at Arms & Accessories in Cheviot. He is from Dayton, Ohio. Two men and a woman walked into the store earlier in August. Court...
CHEVIOT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy