Tim Chuey Area Status Report
Eugene-Springfield: The Air Quality Index is 80 the Moderate category measuring Particulate Matter. Oakridge: The Air Quality Index is 91 the Moderate Category measuring Particulate Matter. Cottage Grove: The Air Quality Index 49 in the Good category measuring Particulate Matter. EUGENE-SPRINGFIELD POLLEN COUNT. Courtesy of Oregon Allergy Associates. Note: The...
Drazan rolls campaign into Heppner
HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon’s first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17, for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo.
All Aboard Northwest stops in Eastern Oregon to advocate for passenger rail
LA GRANDE — All Aboard Northwest rolled into La Grande on Saturday, Aug. 13, to host a Train Trek meeting at Cook Memorial Library, La Grande. The organization the day before pulled into Pendleton. The stops are part of a larger series of talks happening across Oregon, Idaho and...
Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision
PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
Identified: Man found deceased in Willamette River August 7, 202
The man found deceased was identified as Josef Baiddou, age 43, and his family has been notified. On August 7 at 10:22 a.m., a person called Central Lane 911 after a white male, age 43, was observed deceased in the Willamette River in shallow water. The location was just east of River House, 301 N. Adams Street. Eugene Police officers responded as well as a Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputy. There were no significant observable injuries and the death does not appear to be criminal in nature. LCSO helped recover the body and the Lane County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.
Fire damages Milton-Freewater branch of Blue Mountain Community College
MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater branch of Blue Mountain Community College is still open for business as normal despite a fire causing considerable damage to the building early in the morning of Monday, Aug. 15. BMCC Chief Operating Officer Patrick Sisneros said most of the damage is to the exterior...
EPA urges Oregon to take action against nitrate polluters
BOARDMAN — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is urging state officials to take more action on nitrate pollution in Eastern Oregon’s Lower Umatilla Basin. A July 29 letter from the EPA to the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Oregon Department of Agriculture praised the state for some of the measures it’s taken to provide clean water to residents in Morrow County, but said that’s not enough.
Meet the cheese whizzes of Milton-Freewater’s Walla Walla Cheese Co.
MILTON-FREEWATER — Jeff and Andrea Adams have advice you can take to the bank: Be careful what your kitchen hobbies are. Almost two decades ago, after their son’s dairy cow, Toasty, began producing 12 gallons of milk a day, the family decided “just for fun,” to stir up homemade cheese on the stove top. Now, the couple steers a storefront in Milton-Freewater that encompasses a full-fledged artisanal cheese company and more, even as they both continue to work at their original, agricultural professions.
High winds, rain and hail batter Milton-Freewater area
MILTON-FREEWATER — The Walla Walla Valley suffered extensive damage Wednesday night, Aug. 10, from a thunderstorm. “It was a tornado-like storm, with extremely high wind, rain and hail,” Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall said. “Water, street, sewer and electric power crews from the city have been working since last night to restore services and clean things up. It was unusually damaging. Poles were sheered off and trees downed.”
Fatal motorcycle-van crash
At 7:51 p.m. on August 13, a 1995 Ford work van was headed west on W. 11th near Crow Road and made a left turn in front of an oncoming motorcyclist on a 2005 Suzuki, who was headed east on West 11th Avenue. The motorcyclist crashed into the van and although bystanders attempted life-saving care, the motorcyclist was declared deceased in scene.
Man arrested after traffic stop, ghost gun seized
On August 19, at 1:37 a.m., an officer heard an engine revving while he was outside his vehicle and then he spotted a Dodge Charger driving fast near 960 Olive Street. The driver ran a red light and fled the area. The officer was able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle near E. 13th and Patterson Street.
Detectives apprehend suspect in May shooting incident
Incident: Detectives apprehend suspect in May shooting incident. More Information: Public Information Coordinator | spdpi@springfield-or.gov. Floyd, Justin Lamar 38 Year Old Male | Springfield, OR. NARRATIVE OF INCIDENT:. On May 19th, 2022, Springfield Police Department Officers responded to the 4400 block of Holly Street in Springfield regarding a shooting incident....
Street Crimes Unit & SWAT arrests man after shots fired in neighborhood
On August 15 at 8:52 p.m., Eugene Police received multiple reports of a gunshots heard in the 1700 block of Balboa Street. The source of the shots was determined to be coming from a residence occupied by Douglas Rodger Engel, age 50. Firing a pistol in a residential neighborhood poses a substantial risk to those in the area, and EPD attempted to contact Engel was contacted by phone. Engel refused to exit. Coincidentally, EPD’s Street Crimes Unit had a search warrant signed by a Lane County Circuit Court judge, with probable cause to arrest Engel. This was already in place, so a decision to serve the warrant earlier than planned. EPD Patrol, SCU, SWAT, Crisis Negotiation Team, Metro Explosives Disposal Team, Tactical Dispatch and Drone Team deployed to the area to more safely address taking Engel into custody.
Street Crimes Unit arrests man after reports of drug delivery
The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit, was notified of suspected narcotic activity at 5973 St. Helena Street. A follow-up investigation resulted in EPD SCU applying for and being granted a search warrant for the residence, which they served on August 17 at 11:50 a.m., with the assistance of EPD SWAT, EPD Drone and EPD Investigations.
