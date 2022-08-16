Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
The Met promotes Shmuel
Shmuel Katz, a ten-year veteran of the Met orchestra’s viola section, has been upgraded to Associate Principal Viola. The news was given out by his fellow musicians. Shmuel went to school in Tel Aviv and now teaches at Manhattan School of Music.
Slipped Disc
The Met hires another Israeli viola
We reported yesterday that Shmuel Katz has been upgraded to Associate Principal Viola. Today, the Met recruited Tal First as Assistant Principal Viola. Tal studied in Tel Aviv and at Juilliard before joining Daniel Barenboim’s West-Eastern Divan Orchestra.
Slipped Disc
Janine Jansen is out
The outstanding Dutch violinist, who has gone a long while without cancellation, has called in sick at the Schleswig-Holstein Festivals. She has chamber music residencies coming up at Sion and Kronberg.
Slipped Disc
Just in: Berlin offers to host Odesa orchestra
The Odesa Philharmonic Orchestra has been invited to perform in the Philharmonie as part of “Berliner Musikfest” on September 6. Led by Principal Conductor Hobart Earle, they will play music by lesser-known Ukrainian composers: Myroslav Skoryk’s Hutsul Tryptich and Alemdar Karamanov’s Third Piano Concerto “Ave Maria” with Tamara Stefanovich as soloist.
Slipped Disc
Prokofiev trapped between father and son
Western orchestras take a binary view of the Russian 20th century. Rachmaninov, Stravinsky, Prokofiev and Shostakovich are good for business, the rest are box-office death. Like most iron rules, these categorisations are pointless and misleading. Prokofiev can be bad for audiences, very bad, when you leave him alone in a...
Slipped Disc
BBC R3 presenter calls for composer quotas
The Radio 3 DJ Kate Molleson, who is promoting a book about neglected composers, has used her platform at the Edinburgh Book Festival to press BBC managers to diversify their classical output. ‘The fact is that we do need help along the way in order to shift things along,’ she...
Slipped Disc
Top piano competition dies with its founder
The Norwegian pianist Tori Stødle has died at the age of 80. In 2009, with her husband Hakon, she founded the Top of the World Piano Competition in Tromsø and made it the largest such event north of the Baltic Sea. But Hakon died earlier this year and...
Slipped Disc
Washington Post calls for Domingo to be retired
The newspaper has seized upon the singer’s alleged connection to a sex ring in Argentina to demand his retirement from the world stage. Domingo, 81, has no further engagements in the US but premier European opera houses continue to employ him as a baritone and conductor. He is due to appear next week at the Arena di Verona.
