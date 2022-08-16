ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
247Sports

USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
Bakersfield Californian

GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide

When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
KTLA

50,000 LAUSD students reported absent on 1st day of school

As many as 50,000 students, or 11% of the Los Angeles Unified School District population, were reported absent on the first day back at school Monday. Multiple factors may be to blame for low attendance rates at the nation’s second-largest school district, officials said. Parents could still be worried about coronavirus as students started the […]
spectrumnews1.com

Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'

California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Santa Monica Daily Press

Student slashed in fight on Samohi campus

A Santa Monica High School student was transported to a local hospital with cuts to his face area following a fight on campus on Thursday. According to SMPD, officers were dispatched to the campus of Santa Monica High School for a fight involving multiple students and upon arrival, officers located one student with a facial laceration he suffered during the fight.
citywatchla.com

Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity

While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
KTLA

Student injured in fight at Santa Monica High School; 1 in custody

A student was injured during a fight at Santa Monica High School Thursday afternoon and another student was taken into custody, police said. Santa Monica police responded to the school around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a fight involving multiple students. Officers found one student with a facial laceration he got during the fight, […]
The 562

PREVIEW: Compton vs. Dymally Football

Compton will open its season Friday night at home as they host Dymally at Compton College in a game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. This year Compton will once again be relying on its double-wing offense to carry them, with returning backs like Erick Barrios and tight end Kingston Moa. Quarterback Aava Lilomaiava is one of several Tarbabes (including Barrios and Moa) who will play both ways, and Compton’s depth will be tested in the early-season matchup.
palisadesnews.com

Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California

Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
KTLA.com

Kimberly Cheng’s L.A. story embodies the American Dream

Born among four children to Cambodian refugees, KTLA 5 Kimberly Cheng’s family story embodies the American Dream. “My dad had heard about Los Angeles in Cambodia, he knew this was the land of opportunity and dreams,” Kimberly explained. “He said, ‘I want to go to L.A.!'”
