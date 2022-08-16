Read full article on original website
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
Darius Curry gets everyone involved during Long Beach Poly's impressive victory 250 miles from home.
Curry completes touchdown passes to four different receivers in 56-7 win.
Black Parent Sues L.A. School District Over Cotton-Picking Project on Child’s Campus
A Black parent has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Board of Education claiming that her daughter became distraught and suffered emotional distress after participating in a cotton- picking field project with her class. Rashunda Pitts accuses the defendants of discriminating against...
Headlines: New Mural in Inglewood to Honor First Mexican American Laker; Street Takeover Suspects Ransack a 7-11
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD officer Frank Hernandez pleaded no contest yesterday to an on-duty assault of a 28-year-old homeless man in Boyle...
nypressnews.com
Report shows less than half of Montebello teachers are credentialed
It’s back to school this week for most students in the Southland but some districts aren’t making the grade on hiring fully credentialed teachers. Tena Ezzeddine reports.
Bakersfield Californian
GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide
When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
nypressnews.com
Judge denies visitation for Irvine doctor accused of poisoning husband with Drano
Only a single nod of relief by Dr. Jack Chen after an Orange County Judge denied any visitations between his wife, Irvine dermatologist Dr. Yue Yu. “I am not going to grant any communication between the respondent and the children,” the judge said. Chen accused his wife of using...
nypressnews.com
Kobe Bryant photos trial: LA fire captain admits showing graphic photos at awards gala cocktail hour
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A top-ranking Los Angeles County Sheriff’s official returned to the witness stand Wednesday to explain why he and Sheriff Alex Villanueva lied to a reporter about whether they knew about a citizen “complaint” of a deputy showing off gruesome photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains at a bar.
50,000 LAUSD students reported absent on 1st day of school
As many as 50,000 students, or 11% of the Los Angeles Unified School District population, were reported absent on the first day back at school Monday. Multiple factors may be to blame for low attendance rates at the nation’s second-largest school district, officials said. Parents could still be worried about coronavirus as students started the […]
spectrumnews1.com
Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'
California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
abc10.com
Court docs: Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Student slashed in fight on Samohi campus
A Santa Monica High School student was transported to a local hospital with cuts to his face area following a fight on campus on Thursday. According to SMPD, officers were dispatched to the campus of Santa Monica High School for a fight involving multiple students and upon arrival, officers located one student with a facial laceration he suffered during the fight.
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity
While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
smobserved.com
The LA Times is Wrong and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon Should Follow State Law
On August 12, 2022, the Los Angeles Times published an editorial by Erwin Chemerinsky, Gil Garcetti, and Miriam Aroni Krinsky. The article criticized a recent state court appellate decision that ruled that District Attorney George Gascón violated California state law when he ordered his deputies not to follow California's Three Strikes law.
Student injured in fight at Santa Monica High School; 1 in custody
A student was injured during a fight at Santa Monica High School Thursday afternoon and another student was taken into custody, police said. Santa Monica police responded to the school around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a fight involving multiple students. Officers found one student with a facial laceration he got during the fight, […]
PREVIEW: Compton vs. Dymally Football
Compton will open its season Friday night at home as they host Dymally at Compton College in a game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. This year Compton will once again be relying on its double-wing offense to carry them, with returning backs like Erick Barrios and tight end Kingston Moa. Quarterback Aava Lilomaiava is one of several Tarbabes (including Barrios and Moa) who will play both ways, and Compton’s depth will be tested in the early-season matchup.
palisadesnews.com
Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California
Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
KTLA.com
Kimberly Cheng’s L.A. story embodies the American Dream
Born among four children to Cambodian refugees, KTLA 5 Kimberly Cheng’s family story embodies the American Dream. “My dad had heard about Los Angeles in Cambodia, he knew this was the land of opportunity and dreams,” Kimberly explained. “He said, ‘I want to go to L.A.!'”
