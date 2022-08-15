Read full article on original website
Related
tmj4.com
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
WEAU-TV 13
Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
wizmnews.com
Fired Wisconsin election investigator no longer in contempt
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dropped a contempt order against the former state Supreme Court justice who investigated Wisconsin’s 2020 election, but not without a final jab at Michael Gableman for leading an inquiry where “there is simply nothing there.”. Dane County Circuit Judge...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ licensing crisis hits respiratory health
MADISON — Few are on the COVID-19 front lines quite like respiratory therapists. Over the past two and a half years, these unsung heroes have been overworked and overexposed to a respiratory disease that has claimed nearly 15,000 lives in Wisconsin, more than 1 million nationwide. The ongoing licensing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Two Wisconsin boys in top 25 of national mullet contest
Two Wisconsin kids are in the running for best mullet. They're among the top 25 kids in the USA Mullet Championships. Emmitt Bailey, 8, is from Menomonie. Axel Wenzel is from Brillion, just east of Appleton. Voting continues through Friday and you can vote right here. This content is imported...
wpr.org
Inflation is top of mind for Wisconsin voters as midterm elections approach
The budgeting app Tracy Shilobrit uses to keep track of personal expenses has been sending notifications warning her about going over budget on things like gas and groceries. "The grocery store still shocks me every time I check out when I see how expensive everything is," said Shilobrit, of Waukesha.
Small businesses across Wisconsin to compete in Main Street Makeover Contest
The Wisconsin Main Street Makeover Contest is hosted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and will reward two downtown businesses in the state with a makeover.
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotafreepress.com
Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan Women, Democrats Swelling Voter Rolls; SD Shows Slight Surge in New Female Voters
The defeat of the anti-abortion amendment on the primary ballot in Kansas on August 2 resulted in part from a surge in voter registration among Democrats and women. Tom Bonier, CEO of voter data firm TargetSmart, reports that, after the Dobbs decision, the proportion of Democrats and women registering to vote in Kansas far exceeded normal ratios:
wpr.org
As temperatures rise, experts say Wisconsin isn't ready to handle the heat
In the coming decades, the climate in the U.S. will heat up to potentially disastrous levels — and while Wisconsin’s long winters will turn milder, summer temperatures will hit record highs. That’s according to a new study from the nonprofit research group First Street Foundation focusing on extreme...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths
New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. As UW-Madison...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways In Wisconsin (Hotels, Resorts, & Cabins)
Wisconsin is a place where nature meets the modern world. The state is known for its waterparks, outdoor activities, festivals, and, of course, cheese. It’s also known to have plenty of locations perfect for a romantic getaway, whether you consider yourself the outdoors type or not. It is home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpr.org
Evers announces new $10M grant program to address polluted private wells
Gov. Tony Evers announced a new $10 million grant program to help private well owners struggling with groundwater contamination as part of efforts to improve access to clean water. The announcement comes as Evers, a Democrat, is squaring off against Republican and Trump-backed businessman Tim Michels in the November general...
wuwm.com
Watchdog group to continue Wisconsin case against Vos and Gableman, seeking more records
Tuesday in a Wisconsin court, a liberal watchdog group that has filed lawsuits over a Republican-led investigation of false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election in the state says it will keep pushing for more records of the probe. That's even though last Friday, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Election Probe is Over, but the Tab Continues to Rise
(Terry Bell, WRN) Michael Gableman’s review of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin may be over, but the cost is expected to keep rising. So far, the investigation has cost more than a-million dollars, including more than a quarter-million dollars in fines. There are several lawsuits against Gableman’s former Office of Special Counsel that are still ongoing.
University Of Wisconsin Colleges Launching Free Tuition Program
If you are considering going to college or maybe going back to school to finish your degree the University of Wisconsin System is making it easier and more affordable than ever! They are launching a free tuition program at their 12 colleges throughout the state of Wisconsin. The program is...
wearegreenbay.com
Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
Marquette Poll reveals Wisconsin voters have different campaign priorities
A new Marquette Law Poll is giving us a look at where Wisconsin voters stand just two-and-a-half months away from Election Day.
Wisconsin pumps $10M into revamping contaminated private water wells
MADISON (WKBT) — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin DNR announced a new $10 million dollar grant program Tuesday aimed at cleaning up contaminated private water wells in the state. The new program is based on Wisconsin’s existing Well Compensation Program, but expands eligibility, according to a statement from...
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
Comments / 0