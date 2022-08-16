ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riccardo Muti
Person
Ildar Abdrazakov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Vladivostok#Russian#Gazprombank#The Vienna State Opera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Russia
POLITICO

Ukraine envoy warns Canada that waiver for Gazprom will drag out Putin’s war

OTTAWA, Ont. — Ukraine’s ambassador in Ottawa is urging lawmakers to resist bait from the Kremlin that has them undermining Canada’s sanctions regime against Russia. Ukrainian ambassador Yuliia Kovaliv warned MPs that the Liberal government’s decision to waive sanctions and return a Nord Stream turbine to Germany for the Gazprom pipeline sets a “very dangerous precedent” and is not a one-time decision.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy