Los Angeles, CA

Chargers Waive Five, Including Two With NFL Experience

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

COSTA MESA (CNS) - The Los Angeles Chargers waived five players today, including two with injury designations, one day before the deadline to reduce their roster to the 85-player limit.

Defensive lineman Forrest Merrill, who made four tackles in four games as a rookie with the Chargers last season, and undrafted rookie free agent center Isaac Weaver were both waived with injury designations. If they clear waivers Tuesday, they will revert to the team's reserve/injured list. Receiver Maurice Ffrench, who returned one kickoff for 17 yards in three games for the Chargers last season, was cut, along with quarterback Brandon Peters and safety Skyler Thomas, both undrafted rookie free agents.

Monday's transactions reduce the roster to 85 players. NFL teams are allowed to begin training camp with 90 players. They are required to reduce their rosters to 85 players by Aug. 16, 80 by Aug. 23 and to the 53-player regular-season limit Aug. 30.

Los Angeles, CA
