Cal Poly women’s soccer dropped their season opener by a score of 3-1 to the Saint Mary’s Gaels on Thursday, Aug. 18 inside Saint Mary’s Stadium in Moraga. The Mustangs (0-1) fell to the Gaels (1-0) for the second consecutive season, as Saint Mary’s won 2-1 last season inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO